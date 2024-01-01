Add Angular Charts and Angular Graphs to your application in 60 seconds.

Your First Angular Chart

Add AG Charts to your application in these steps:

1. Install

Install the AG Charts Angular library:

NPM

Yarn npm install ag-charts-angular yarn add ag-charts-angular

2. Import the Angular Chart

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { AgCharts } from 'ag-charts-angular' ; import { AgChartOptions } from 'ag-charts-community' ;

3. Define Chart Data and Series

@ Component ( { selector : 'app-root' , standalone : true , imports : [ AgCharts ] , template : ` ` , } ) export class AppComponent { public chartOptions : AgChartOptions ; constructor ( ) { this . chartOptions = { data : [ { month : 'Jan' , avgTemp : 2.3 , iceCreamSales : 162000 } , { month : 'Mar' , avgTemp : 6.3 , iceCreamSales : 302000 } , { month : 'May' , avgTemp : 16.2 , iceCreamSales : 800000 } , { month : 'Jul' , avgTemp : 22.8 , iceCreamSales : 1254000 } , { month : 'Sep' , avgTemp : 14.5 , iceCreamSales : 950000 } , { month : 'Nov' , avgTemp : 8.9 , iceCreamSales : 200000 } , ] , series : [ { type : 'bar' , xKey : 'month' , yKey : 'iceCreamSales' } ] } ; } }

4. Angular Charts Component

Chart options are set as an ag-charts component attribute.

template : ` <ag-charts style="height: 100%" [options]="chartOptions"> </ag-charts> ` , } )

5. Running the Angular Chart

Below is a live example of the application running. Click </> Code to see the code.

To live-edit the code, open the example in CodeSandbox or Plunker using the buttons to the lower-right.

Next Steps