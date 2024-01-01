Search

Angular ChartsQuick Start

Add Angular Charts and Angular Graphs to your application in 60 seconds.

Your First Angular Chart

Add AG Charts to your application in these steps:

1. Install

Install the AG Charts Angular library:

npm install ag-charts-angular

yarn add ag-charts-angular

2. Import the Angular Chart

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

// Angular Chart Component
import { AgCharts } from 'ag-charts-angular';
// Chart Options Type Interface
import { AgChartOptions } from 'ag-charts-community';

3. Define Chart Data and Series

// Angular Chart Component
@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  standalone: true,
  imports: [AgCharts],
  template:``,
})
export class AppComponent {
  // Chart Options
  public chartOptions: AgChartOptions;
  constructor() {
    this.chartOptions = {
      // Data: Data to be displayed in the chart
      data: [
        { month: 'Jan', avgTemp: 2.3, iceCreamSales: 162000 },
        { month: 'Mar', avgTemp: 6.3, iceCreamSales: 302000 },
        { month: 'May', avgTemp: 16.2, iceCreamSales: 800000 },
        { month: 'Jul', avgTemp: 22.8, iceCreamSales: 1254000 },
        { month: 'Sep', avgTemp: 14.5, iceCreamSales: 950000 },
        { month: 'Nov', avgTemp: 8.9, iceCreamSales: 200000 },
      ],
      // Series: Defines which chart type and data to use
      series: [{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'iceCreamSales' }]
    };
  }
}

4. Angular Charts Component

Chart options are set as an ag-charts component attribute.


template:
  `<ag-charts
    style="height: 100%"
    [options]="chartOptions">
   </ag-charts>`,
})

5. Running the Angular Chart

Below is a live example of the application running. Click </> Code to see the code.

To live-edit the code, open the example in CodeSandbox or Plunker using the buttons to the lower-right.

Next Steps