A Range Bar Series uses vertical or horizontal bars to show the range between high and low values in data. This series type is commonly used to assess data stability or variability.
Simple Range Bar
The Range Bar Series is created using the
range-bar series type.
series: [
{
type: 'range-bar',
xKey: 'department',
yLowKey: 'low',
yHighKey: 'high',
},
],
The
yLowKey and
yHighKey are used to retrieve the range of values for the Y axis.
Multiple Range Bar Series
Multiple Range Bar Series can be combined into a single chart.
series: [
{
type: 'range-bar',
xKey: 'date',
yLowKey: 'start',
yHighKey: 'gain',
xName: 'Month',
yLowName: 'Start',
yHighName: 'End',
yName: 'Gained',
},
{
type: 'range-bar',
xKey: 'date',
yLowKey: 'loss',
yHighKey: 'gain',
xName: 'Month',
yLowName: 'End',
yHighName: 'Start',
yName: 'Lost',
},
],
In this configuration:
yNameis used to control the text displayed in the legend.
yLowName,
yHighNameand
xNameare used to control the text displayed in the tooltip.
Missing Data
The series handles missing or invalid data based on the presence or validity of
xKey,
yLowKey and
yHighKey values in the data object.
When the axes types are continuous (
'number',
'time' or
'log'), the
yLowKey,
yHighKey and
xKey values in the data object are considered invalid if they are:
+/-Infinity
null
undefined
NaN
Data entries with invalid
yLowKey,
yHighKey and
xKey values will result in gaps in the series.
Customisation
Labels
Series labels can be enabled using the
label options.
series: [
{
// ...
label: {
padding: 10,
formatter: ({ itemId, value }) => {
return `£${value.toFixed(0)}K ${itemId === 'low' ? '↓' : '↑'}`;
},
},
},
],
In this configuration:
- The
yHighKeyand
yLowKeyvalues for each data point are presented as labels via the
labeloptions.
- The
label.formatterfunction uses the
itemIdfrom the params object to distinguish whether the label is a
lowor
highvalue.
Corner Radius
The corner radius can be customised with the
cornerRadius property.
series: [
{
// ...
cornerRadius: 10,
},
],
Horizontal Range Bar
To create a Horizontal Range Bar Series, set
direction: 'horizontal'.
series: [
{
type: 'range-bar',
direction: 'horizontal',
xKey: 'department',
yLowKey: 'low',
yHighKey: 'high',
},
],
When the
direction is
'horizontal' the
xKey will determine categories on the y-axis, while the
yLowKey and
yHighKey will be used to provide numerical values along the x-axis.