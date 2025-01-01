This page describes how to provide data to be visualised by AG Charts, and how to update it.
Data Structure and Binding
Data Structure
AG Charts expects data as an array of objects, where each object represents a data point.
{
data: [
{ year: '2021', sales: 50000, profit: 15000 },
{ year: '2022', sales: 65000, profit: 22000 },
{ year: '2023', sales: 78000, profit: 28000 },
],
}
- The data can be any array of objects, with properties being mapped to chart elements like axes, size, and colour.
- TypeScript Generics support enables compile-time checks and auto-complete for the elements of the
data[]property.
- Hierarchical Series such as Treemap and Sunburst use a
childrenarray to represent nested levels.
Binding Data To Series
Every series in a chart has
_Key properties for connecting the visualisation elements to the data fields.
These properties include
xKey and
yKey for cartesian charts,
colorKey for heatmap and
angleKey for pie series.
{
data: [
{ year: '2021', women: 25, men: 20 },
{ year: '2022', women: 28, men: 22 },
{ year: '2023', women: 32, men: 24 },
],
series: [
{
type: 'bar',
xKey: 'year',
yKey: 'women',
yName: 'Women',
},
{
type: 'bar',
xKey: 'year',
yKey: 'men',
yName: 'Men',
},
],
}
In this example:
- The
dataarray contains the data for all series in the chart.
- Series 1 visualises the
womenfield on the y axis using
yKey: 'women'.
- Series 2 visualises the
menfield on the y axis using
yKey: 'men'.
- The
xKey: 'year'is used by both series, determining the x axis categories.
The
_Key properties vary by series type - see the Series Options for more details.
Per-Series Data
All series use the root-level
data option by default, and this approach is recommended for best performance. However, to support scenarios where different data sources are needed, each individual series can declare its own
data option.
{
series: [
{
type: 'bar',
data: [
{ year: '2021', women: 25 },
{ year: '2022', women: 28 },
{ year: '2023', women: 32 },
],
xKey: 'year',
yKey: 'women',
yName: 'Women',
},
{
type: 'bar',
data: [
{ year: '2021', men: 20 },
{ year: '2022', men: 22 },
{ year: '2023', men: 24 },
],
xKey: 'year',
yKey: 'men',
yName: 'Men',
},
],
}
When a series specifies its own
data array, it overrides the root-level data option for that series only. Other series continue to use root-level data.
Field Dot Notation
By default, AG Charts supports dot notation for accessing nested properties in your data.
Use the
suppressFieldDotNotation option to disable this feature if your field names contain the
. character.
{
data: [
{ user: { name: 'Alice', age: 30 } },
{ user: { name: 'Bob', age: 25 } },
],
series: [
{
type: 'bar',
xKey: 'user.name', // Accesses nested property
yKey: 'user.age',
},
],
}
Updating Data
After chart creation, data can be updated by mutating the data object.
For details on update methods, see the Create/Update API Reference.
High Frequency Updates
For high-frequency or streaming data, use
applyTransaction() to update specific items without replacing the entire dataset. This is significantly faster for small changes to large datasets.
chart.applyTransaction({
add: [{ date: new Date(), value: 42 }],
remove: [oldDataPoint],
update: [{ ...updatedDataPoint }],
});
For details on transaction operations, see High-Frequency Data.