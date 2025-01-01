AG Charts leverages TypeScript Generics for chart data and context. This significantly enhances the developer experience through improved code completion and compile-time validation.

The TData (default: any ) generic parameter is used to specify the interface of datums in the data.

type MyDatumType = { country : string ; gdp : number ; region : 'AMER' | 'APAC' | 'EMEA' ; } ; const options : AgChartOptions < MyDatumType > = { data : [ { region : 'AMER' , country : 'Brazil' , gdp : 2200 } , { region : 'AMER' , country : 'Canada' , gdp : 2000 } , { region : 'AMER' , country : 'United States' , gdp : 25000 } , { region : 'APAC' , country : 'China' , gdp : 17000 } , { region : 'APAC' , country : 'India' , gdp : 3400 } , { region : 'APAC' , country : 'Japan' , gdp : 5000 } , { region : 'EMEA' , country : 'France' , gdp : 3000 } , { region : 'EMEA' , country : 'Germany' , gdp : 4000 } , { region : 'EMEA' , country : 'South Africa' , gdp : 900 } , { region : 'EMEA' , country : 'United Kingdom' , gdp : 3200 } , ] , series : [ { type : 'pie' , angleKey : 'gdp' , legendItemKey : 'country' , itemStyler : ( params ) => { switch ( params . datum . region ) { case 'AMER' : return { fill : 'red' } ; case 'APAC' : return { fill : 'blue' } ; case 'EMEA' : return { fill : 'green' } ; default : throw new Error ( ) ; } } , } , ] , ... } ;

In this example, specifying the TDatum = MyDatumType generic parameter does the following:

Enables compile-time checks & auto-complete for the elements of the data[] property.

Enforces type-safety for the series[].xKey and series[].yKey . These properties must be keys of the MyDatumType type.

Automatically infers the type of params.datum.region in the itemStyler callback.

The TContext type (default: unknown ) generic parameter is used to specify the interface of the context properties.

The Context Object is arbitrary user-defined data that will be passed to all callbacks. This useful for attaching a custom state to your chart.

In this example the TContext generic parameter is set to a CurrencyConverter object to convert stock prices from USD to a user-defined target currency.

