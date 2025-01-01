This sections covers how shared contextual information is passed to the chart elements.
Overview
The purpose of the Context Object is to attach additional information to custom callbacks such as Formatters, Stylers and Tooltip Renderers. The Context Object is accessible via the
context property in all callback and event handler parameters.
Context Object
The Context Object can be set using the
context property either at the root of the chart options, or on an individual series or axis. The
series[].context and
axes[].context values will be used for callbacks related to the target series or axis, but will fallback to the root
context property if they are not set.
{
context: 'my root context',
series: [
{
type: 'bar',
itemStyler: ({ context }) => {
console.log(context); // prints 'my root context'
},
},
{
context: 'my series context',
type: 'bar',
itemStyler: ({ context }) => {
console.log(context); // prints 'my series context'
},
},
],
axes: [
{
type: 'number',
position: 'bottom',
label: {
formatter: ({ context }) => {
console.log(context); // prints 'my root context'
},
},
},
{
type: 'number',
position: 'left',
context: 'my axis context',
label: {
formatter: ({ context }) => {
console.log(context); // prints 'my axis context'
},
},
},
],
};
In this snippet:
series[0]and
axes[0]do not have their own
contextdefined, so the callbacks use the
contextdefined at the root.
series[1]and
axes[1]have custom
contextvalues defined, and these will be used callbacks.
Context Object Example
The example below shows how the Context Object can be used.
Change the User Currency in the dropdown to update the Context Object state, which updates the tooltip and the axis labels.
Note that the Context Object is used by the following callbacks:
- The Y-axis Label Formatter, to convert USD values to the preferred User Currency.
- The Tooltip Renderer, to render both the stock prices in USD and the User Currency (if applicable).
- The Context Menu Actions, to log converted stock prices to the console.