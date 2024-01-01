Tooltips allow users to see extra contextual information without overcrowding the chart.
Default Tooltip
The tooltip content is based on the data values and keys of the series. Additionally, a title will be shown if name properties are provided for the data keys.
series: [
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'month', stacked: true, yKey: 'value1', yName: 'Sweaters Made' },
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'month', stacked: true, yKey: 'hats_made', yName: 'Hats Made' },
],
In this example:
- The tooltip title is visible when
yNameis provided on the series, and hidden when the
yNameis omitted.
- The
yNamechanges are reflected in the legend as well.
The name keys mirror the data keys and differ between series types. See the series specific API Reference for more details.
Tooltip Position
The tooltip position can be changed using the
tooltip.position.type property, and further modified using
xOffset and
yOffset.
Options for
tooltip.position.type include:
node- Anchors the tooltip to the highlighted node. This is the default for marker-based series such as
lineand
scatter.
pointer- Anchors the tooltip to the mouse pointer. This is the default for shape-based series such as
barand
pie.
For specific canvas positions, use
tooltip.position.type:
top
right
bottom
left
top-left
top-right
bottom-right
bottom-left
The example below demonstrates setting
tooltip.position.type and applying an x and y offset.
Use the buttons to switch between position types
top-right,
pointer and
node.
tooltip: {
position: {
type: 'pointer',
xOffset: 80,
yOffset: 80,
},
},
In this configuration:
- Instead of the tooltip being anchored to the highlighted marker node, it is anchored to the mouse pointer.
- The
xOffsetand
yOffsetoptions define the distance in pixels from the bottom centre of the tooltip to the anchor point.
- By default, when
tooltip.position.xOffsetor
tooltip.position.yOffsetare configured, the tooltip arrow is removed.
Tooltip Arrow
The default tooltip displays an arrow below it to indicate its exact point of origin. This is removed when the tooltip is constrained by the container or has a position offset supplied.
Use the
tooltip.showArrow option to change this behaviour.
tooltip: {
showArrow: false,
},
Customisation
Using CSS Styles
The default tooltip uses
ag-chart-tooltip,
ag-chart-tooltip-title and
ag-chart-tooltip-content CSS classes.
<div class="ag-chart-tooltip">
<div class="ag-chart-tooltip-title"></div>
<div class="ag-chart-tooltip-content"></div>
</div>
Adding custom CSS to these will change the styling of all the tooltips in your app.
Users wishing to modify the tooltip style on a more granular basis, should provide their own tooltip class name via the
tooltip.class option. This class name will be added to tooltip element for that particular chart instance.
For example, if we wanted to set the tooltip's content
background-color to
gold, we'd add a custom class name to our chart in the code:
tooltip: {
class: 'my-tooltip',
},
And then in the CSS:
.my-tooltip .ag-chart-tooltip-content {
background-color: gold;
}
Note that your styles don't override the default tooltip styles but complement them.
Modifying Content and Title
To modify the text used for the title and content of a tooltip, use a
renderer function.
This receives values associated with the highlighted data point, and should return an object with
title and
content fields.
tooltip: {
renderer: function ({ datum, xKey, yKey }) {
return {
content: datum[yKey].toFixed(0),
title: datum[xKey]
};
},
},
The
title and
content fields returned can contain plain text or HTML.
The actual type of the
params object passed into the tooltip renderer will depend on the series type being used.
Using Custom Tooltips
Instead of having the tooltip
renderer return an object with
title and
content to be used in the default tooltip template, you can return an HTML string with completely custom markup that will override the entire tooltip template.
series: [
{
type: 'bar',
tooltip: {
renderer: function ({ datum, xKey, yKey }) {
return `
<div class="ag-chart-tooltip-title" style="background-color: ${params.color}">
${datum[xKey]}
</div>
<div class="ag-chart-tooltip-content">
${datum[yKey]}
</div>`;
},
},
},
],
Notice that in the above example:
- The
rendererreturns two
divelements, one for the tooltip's title and another for its content.
- The value of the title comes from
params.datum[params.xKey]which is the name of the month.
- The title element gets its background colour from the
paramsobject. The provided colour matches the colour of the series.
- The
'Sweaters Made'value comes from the
params.datum[params.yKey], which we then stringify as an integer via
toFixed(0).
- We used the default class names on the returned
divelements, so that our tooltip gets the default styling. You could however add your own classes to the class list, or replace the default CSS classes with your own. The structure of the returned DOM is also up to you, we are just following the convention for this example.
Tooltip Range
The
tooltip.range property specifies how near the cursor must be to a node for the tooltip to appear. This can be defined on each series, as well as on the chart level.
Options for
tooltip.range are:
'nearest'- Always shows the tooltip of the nearest node. This is the default for marker-based series such as
lineand
scatter.
'exact'- Only shows the tooltip when the user hovers over a node. This is the default for shape-based series such as
barand
pie.
- An integer - Only shows the tooltip when the cursor is within the specified pixel distance of a node.
Interaction with Tooltips
By default, you cannot hover over a tooltip or select its text.
Set the
series[].tooltip.interaction.enabled flag to
true to enable selecting the text and clicking links within the tooltip.