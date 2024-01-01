A Waterfall Series shows the cumulative effect of sequential positive or negative data values. It utilises rising and falling bars to create a cascading waterfall effect.
Simple Waterfall
The Waterfall Series is designed to display a single series and is created using the
waterfall series type.
series: [
{
type: 'waterfall',
xKey: 'financials',
yKey: 'amount',
},
],
The
xKey defines categories for the Category Axis, and the
yKey supplies numerical values for the Number Axis.
Legend toggling is disabled in Waterfall Series to avoid misleading or incorrect data representation.
Total / Subtotal Values
Adding Total and Subtotal values at specific points in a Waterfall Series can make the data easier to interpret. These values are automatically calculated based on the following criteria:
- Total: Accumulates all values from the starting point (zero) up to the current point.
- Subtotal: Begins at the last Total or Subtotal and sums up to the current point.
Total and Subtotal values are added to the
totals array within the
series options object.
series: [
{
type: 'waterfall',
xKey: 'financials',
yKey: 'amount',
totals: [
{ totalType: 'subtotal', index: 4, axisLabel: 'Total Revenue' },
{ totalType: 'subtotal', index: 9, axisLabel: 'Total Expenditure' },
{ totalType: 'total', index: 9, axisLabel: 'Total Borrowing' },
],
},
],
In this configuration:
totalTypespecifies whether the value is a Total or Subtotal.
indexdetermines the position in the data after which the Total or Subtotal will appear.
axisLabelis used to provide a unique label, used as a category on the Category Axis.
Customisation
Series Items
Series items are customised via the
item configuration object.
series: [
{
type: 'waterfall',
xKey: 'financials',
yKey: 'amount',
item: {
positive: {
fill: '#4A90E2',
stroke: '#4A90E2',
},
negative: {
fill: '#FF6B6B',
stroke: '#FF6B6B',
},
total: {
name: 'Total / Subtotal',
fill: '#404066',
stroke: '#404066',
},
},
},
],
In this configuration:
positiveand
negativechange Positive/Negative series items.
totalchanges Total/Subtotal series items.
Note that the
total series item also contains a
name property to change the total name to 'Total / Subtotal' in the Total legend item and tooltips.
Connector Lines
Connector lines between the bars can be customised using the
line property.
series: [
{
type: 'waterfall',
xKey: 'financials',
yKey: 'amount',
line: {
strokeWidth: 4,
stroke: 'red',
},
},
],
To remove the connector lines, set
line.enabled to
false.
Horizontal Waterfall
To show a Horizontal Waterfall Series, set
direction: 'horizontal'.
series: [
{
type: 'waterfall',
direction: 'horizontal',
xKey: 'financials',
yKey: 'amount',
},
],
When the
direction is
'horizontal' the
xKey will define categories on the y-axis, while the
yKey will represent numerical values along the x-axis.