A combination chart combines two or more series types allowing for flexible data visualisations. They are ideal for making visual comparisons of different sets of data in a single chart.

Combination Series Types

It is possible to create Combination Charts using the following series types: bar , line , area , scatter and bubble .

The type property must be specified explicitly on each individual series object in the series options array, as shown below:

series : [ { type : 'bar' , xKey : 'year' , yKey : 'men' , } , { type : 'line' , xKey : 'year' , yKey : 'portions' , } , ] ,

The snippet above shows the configuration required for a combination chart consisting of a bar and line series.

The example below demonstrates two common combination chart types. You can switch between these two combination chart types using the buttons above the chart. Please note: