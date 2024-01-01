There are some options to display custom HTML over a chart.

Missing Data Overlay

Sometimes end-users can be confused if a chart doesn't have any content. To help them understand that no data has been supplied, a message is displayed over the chart area.

No Visible Series Overlay

A message is also displayed when all series are hidden:

Loading Data Overlay

When using Async Zoom, a loading data animation is shown while waiting for a response.

Customisation

Text

These messages can be customised through overlays :

overlays : { loading : { text : 'Some custom loading message' , } , noData : { text : 'Some custom noData message' , } , noVisibleSeries : { text : 'Some custom noVisibleSeries message' , } , } ,

Custom Overlay

If finer grained control is required, a renderer can be provided to allow full customisation:

overlays : { noData : { renderer : ( ) => '<em>Custom message for <strong>missing data</strong></em>' } , } ,

Custom Loading Spinner

overlays : { loading : { renderer : ( ) => { const container = document . createElement ( 'div' ) ; const spinner = document . createElement ( 'div' ) ; const animation = document . createElement ( 'style' ) ; container . append ( spinner , animation ) ; return container ; } , } , } ,

API Reference