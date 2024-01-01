A Bar Series visualises numerical data with proportional bars that can be grouped or stacked, and displayed in either vertical or horizontal layouts.
Simple Bar
By default, bars are grouped, enabling side-by-side comparison of data against the same category.
To create a Bar Series, use the
bar series type.
series: [
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'iphone', yName: 'iPhone' },
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'mac', yName: 'Mac' },
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'ipad', yName: 'iPad' },
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'wearables', yName: 'Wearables' },
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'services', yName: 'Services' },
],
In this configuration:
xKeydefines the categories, and is mapped to the Category Axis.
yKeyprovides the numerical values, corresponding to the Number Axis.
yNameconfigures display names, reflected in Tooltip Titles and Legend Items.
Horizontal Bar
To show a Horizontal Bar Series, set
direction: 'horizontal'.
series: [
{ type: 'bar', direction: 'horizontal', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'iphone', yName: 'iPhone' },
// ...
],
When the
direction is
'horizontal' the
xKey will define categories on the y-axis, while the
yKey will represent numerical values along the x-axis.
Stacked Bar
Stacked bars are useful for visualising data in a cumulative manner across different categories.
To stack bars enable the
stacked series option.
series: [
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'iphone', stacked: true },
// ...
],
Normalised Bar
The
normalizedTo series option allows normalising bar totals to any non-zero value.
series: [
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'iphone', stacked: true, normalizedTo: 100 },
// ...
],
Grouped Stacks
The
stackGroup property allows for stacking bars in distinct sets by specifying which series are grouped together. Series with an unspecified
stackGroup will be stacked together by default.
series: [
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'iphone', stackGroup: 'Devices' },
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'mac', stackGroup: 'Devices' },
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'ipad', stackGroup: 'Devices' },
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'wearables', stackGroup: 'Other' },
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'services', stackGroup: 'Other' },
],
A matching
legendItemName provided enables the creation of multiple bar series with synchronised legend items. When a legend item is clicked, all items possessing a matching
legendItemName will be toggled collectively.
Customisation
Corner Radius
The corner radius can be customised with the
cornerRadius property.
series: [
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'iphone', stacked: true, cornerRadius: 10 },
{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'mac', stacked: true, cornerRadius: 10 },
// ...
],
A
cornerRadius should be provided for all series within a stacked bar. The corner radius will only be applied at the end of a stack, but may affect more than one series.