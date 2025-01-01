Series and Markers can have solid, gradient and pattern fills, allowing for unique visual styles and improved contrasts between series.
Fill Types
Supported Fill Types are:
Solid Fill: A single CSS colour (provided as a
#rgbhex code,
rgb()or
rgba()values, or a CSS colour name such as 'black').
Gradient Fill: A transition between multiple colours.
Pattern Fill: Predefined patterns including lines and shapes.
The default colours and fills come from the default or user provided Theme Palette.
Setting a Fill
Series
The
fill attribute is set at the series level.
Solid fills use a CSS colour string. Gradient and Pattern fills require an object with type
gradient or
pattern.
series: [
// ...
fill: {
type: 'gradient'
}
]
Markers
Series Markers support the same fill options. The
fill attribute is contained in the
marker property of the
series options.
series: [
// ...
marker: {
fill: {
type: 'gradient'
},
},
]
Customisation
Gradients
Gradient
colorStops define an array of colours for the gradient to use.
The array should contain a minimum of two objects, with each object providing optional values for:
color: Any valid CSS colour value.
stop: A ratio between
0and
1indicating the position within the gradient where the colour changes.
{
series: {
fill: {
type: 'gradient',
colorStops: [
{ color: '#70C1FF', stop: 0.1 },
{ color: '#FFD86F', stop: 0.3 },
{ color: '#FF9A60', stop: 0.5},
{ color: '#D16BA5' }, //will continue to the end
],
},
},
}
In this configuration:
- Each colour stops at the
stopvalue, and the next colour begins at that point.
- If no
stopis provided, the fills will be distributed equally.
- The last colour is used until the end of the gradient scale.
See the Gradient API reference for all the available options.
Patterns
Any of the stock patterns can be provided in the
fill.pattern property.
{
series: {
fill: {
type: 'pattern',
pattern: 'stars'
},
},
}
Stock patterns include:
- Lines:
vertical-lines,
horizontal-lines,
forward-slanted-lines,
backward-slanted-lines.
- Shapes:
squares,
circles,
triangles,
diamonds,
stars,
hearts,
crosses.
Use styling properties such as
stroke,
fill and
backgroundFill to further customise the patterns.
See the Pattern API reference all the available options.