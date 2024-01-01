An OHLC Series shows open and close data with horizontal tick lines, and high and low ranges with a vertical line.
Simple OHLC
To create an OHLC Series, use the
ohlc series type.
series: [
{
type: 'ohlc',
xKey: 'date',
lowKey: 'low',
openKey: 'open',
closeKey: 'close',
highKey: 'high',
},
],
In this configuration:
xKeysets the ohlc's x value.
lowKeymaps to the low/min value.
openKeymaps to the open value.
closeKeymaps to the close value.
highKeymaps to the high/max value.
Customisation
Series items are customised via the
item configuration object.
Data items with a closing value higher than the opening value are considered as
up, and those with a closing value lower than the opening value are
down.
The properties
item.up and
item.down control the display of rising and falling series items.
series: [
{
type: 'ohlc',
// ...
item: {
up: {
stroke: '#45ba45',
strokeWidth: 2,
},
down: {
stroke: '#ba4545',
strokeWidth: 2,
},
},
},
],