Data Selection allows users click or drag on the chart to mark individual datums as selected. Selected datums receive a distinct visual treatment and can be read back, set, or cleared programmatically.
Selection
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To enable this feature, set
selection.enabled to
true.
{
selection: {
enabled: true,
enableDrag: true,
},
}
Selection can also be configured independently on each series via the
series.selection options.
Click Selection
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Click selection is enabled by default. Use
enableClick: false to disable.
By default, clicking a datum replaces the current selection, and clicking on a blank space clears the selection. Use
clickMode and
enableClickAwayToClear to modify this behaviour.
{
selection: {
enabled: true,
clickMode: 'single',
enableClickAwayToClear: true,
},
}
In the above example:
'single'replaces the current selection with the clicked datum.
'multiple'toggles the clicked datum in or out of the existing selection. This mode is particularly useful on touch devices.
- Holding Ctrl/Cmd key while clicking will always add or remove the clicked datum from the selection.
- When
enableClickAwayToClearis set to
false, the selection remains in place when the user clicks an empty area of the chart.
- Click range is determined by the
nodeClickRangeproperty on each series type.
Drag-to-Select
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Set
enableDrag to
true to allow the user draw a rectangle across the chart and select every datum the rectangle covers. This is only available on cartesian series types.
{
selection: {
enabled: true,
enableDrag: true,
containment: 'any',
},
}
In the above example:
- Dragging the mouse across the chart draws a rectangle. When the mouse is released, any datums that overlap the rectangle are selected.
- Holding Ctrl/Cmd key while completing a drag adds the newly enclosed datums to the existing selection instead of replacing it.
- The
containmentoption controls which datums the drag rectangle picks up.
'any'(default) selects a datum if any part of it overlaps the drag rectangle.
'all'selects a datum only when it is entirely enclosed by the drag rectangle.
Styling
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Use the series
series.selection.selectedItem and
series.selection.unselectedItem options to customise the appearance of selected and unselected datums.
{
series: [
{
type: 'bar',
xKey: 'quarter',
yKey: 'revenue',
selection: {
selectedItem: {
fill: '#c0392b',
stroke: '#922b21',
strokeWidth: 3,
},
unselectedItem: {
fill: '#bdc3c7',
fillOpacity: 0.6,
},
},
},
],
}
In this example:
selectedItemsets the selected datum to a red fill and border.
unselectedItemsets the unselected datums to a grey fill.
- For dynamic per-datum styling, use the series item styler, which includes a
selectionStateproperty in the parameters.
Selection API
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Saving and Restoring
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chart.getSelection() returns an
Iterable of every currently selected item. Each item contains:
seriesId- the series the datum belongs to.
itemId- the unique identifier of the datum, derived from
dataIdKeyif set, otherwise the datum index.
datum- the original data object from the chart data array.
chart.setSelection(items) replaces the current selection. Each item requires
seriesId and
itemId to identify the datum. The existing selection is cleared before the new items are applied.
chart.clearSelection() removes every selected item across all series.
Selection Change Event
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The
selectionChange event fires whenever the selection is updated, whether by user interaction or an API call.
{
listeners: {
selectionChange: (event) => {
console.log(event.source, event.added, event.removed);
},
},
}
The event contains:
source-
'user-interaction'or
'api-call'.
added- an array of items added to the selection.
removed- an array of items removed from the selection.
Feature Interactions
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Highlighting
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When both selection and highlighting are enabled, the chart merges their visual styles. If there is a conflict, the selection style takes priority.
Zoom
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When both selection drag and zoom drag-to-select (
enableSelecting) are enabled, the selection drag takes precedence. Zoom panning uses the
panKey modifier instead. See Zoom Panning for details.