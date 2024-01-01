A Chord Series visualises movement or change between different items, using nodes and links.
Simple Chord
To create a Chord Series, use the
chord series type.
series: [
{
type: 'chord',
fromKey: 'from',
toKey: 'to',
sizeKey: 'size',
},
],
In this configuration:
fromKeydefines the start node of each link.
toKeydefines the end node of each link.
sizeKeydefines the size of each link.
Customisation
Node Style
The styling of all nodes can be customised using the
node property.
series: [
{
type: 'sankey',
fromKey: 'from',
toKey: 'to',
sizeKey: 'size',
node: {
fill: '#34495e',
stroke: '#2c3e50',
strokeWidth: 2,
},
},
],
Link Style
The styling of all links can be customised using the
link property.
series: [
{
type: 'sankey',
fromKey: 'from',
toKey: 'to',
sizeKey: 'size',
link: {
fill: '#34495e',
fillOpacity: 0.25,
stroke: '#2c3e50',
strokeWidth: 1,
strokeOpacity: 0.25,
},
},
],