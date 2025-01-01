Search
Style Segments

Style Segments allow customising the style of a series for defined ranges along an axis, making it easier to highlight thresholds, distinguish data ranges, or separate actual and predicted values.

Segmentation Copy Link

The segmentation option takes a key to determine which axis to use, and a segments array for the styles.

series: [
    {
        type: 'area',
        yKey: 'variance',
        xKey: 'date',
        strokeWidth: 2,
        fillOpacity: 0.3,
        fill: 'green', //used for the series
        stroke: 'green', //used for the series
        segmentation: {
            key: 'y', //segment along the y-axis
            segments: [
                {
                    stop: 0, //domain minimum until 0
                    fill: 'red', //used for this segment
                    stroke: 'red', //used for this segment
                },
            ],
        },
    },
];

In this configuration:

  • The series fill and stroke are red when values fall below 0 on the y-axis.
  • The series fill and stroke are green when values are above 0 on the y-axis.
  • Properties fillOpacity and strokeWidth not specified in the segment are inherited from the series.

Segmentation Key Copy Link

Set segmentation.key: 'x' to segment along the xKey axis, or segmentation.key: 'y' to segment along the yKey axis.

 
series: [
    {
        type: 'line',
        xKey: 'date',
        yKey: 'value',
        segmentation: {
            key: 'x',
            segments: [
                {
                    start: new Date('2025-01-01'),
                    lineDash: [5, 10],
                },
            ],
        },
    },
];

In the example above:

  • The series uses a solid stroke for 2024 and a dashed stroke for 2025 to distinguish actual and forecast data.

Segments Copy Link

Each segment in the segments array is defined by bounds and provides style overrides:

  • start / stop

    • The axis range for the segment style to start and stop at.
    • Omit start to begin at the axis minimum or the stop of the previous segment.
    • Omit stop to end at the axis maximum or the start of the next segment.

  • Style properties

    • These are the same styling keys available on the series, such as stroke and fill.
    • Unspecified properties fall back to the main series options or defaults.

