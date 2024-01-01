A Radar Line Series, often called a Spider Line, is typically used to contrast different datasets across shared categories for easy visual comparison.
Simple Radar Line
To create a Radar Line Series, use the
radar-line series type.
series: [
{ type: 'radar-line', angleKey: 'department', radiusKey: 'quality', radiusName: `Quality` },
{ type: 'radar-line', angleKey: 'department', radiusKey: 'efficiency', radiusName: `Efficiency` },
],
In this configuration:
angleKeyis set to 'department', which is the shared category for the Angle Axis.
radiusKeyspecifies the numerical datasets, 'quality' and 'efficiency', for the Radius Axis.
radiusNamelabels each series, such as "Quality" and "Efficiency".
Customisation
Axis Shape
For Polar Axes, there are two shape options:
polygon: Connected with straight lines (default).
circle: Composed of concentric circles.
The following configuration uses the
circle shape on both axes:
axes: [
{ type: 'angle-category', shape: 'circle' },
{ type: 'radius-number', shape: 'circle' },
],
Axis Label Orientation
To change Angle Axis Label orientation, use the
label.orientation property with these options:
fixed: Labels have fixed orientation (default).
parallel: Labels align parallel to the axis.
perpendicular: Labels align perpendicular to the axis.
The following configuration changes the orientation of the Axis Labels to
parallel :
axes: [
{
type: 'angle-category',
label: {
orientation: 'parallel',
},
},
{ type: 'radius-number' },
],
Radius Axis Position
Customise the Radius Axis Line position via
positionAngle and Axis Label rotation using
label.rotation:
axes: [
{ type: 'angle-category' },
{
type: 'radius-number',
positionAngle: 72,
label: {
rotation: -72,
},
},
],