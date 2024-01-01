A Sankey Series visualises movement or change between different items, using nodes and links.
Simple Sankey
To create a Sankey Series, use the
sankey series type.
series: [
{
type: 'sankey',
fromKey: 'from',
toKey: 'to',
sizeKey: 'size',
},
],
In this configuration:
fromKeydefines the start node of each link.
toKeydefines the end node of each link.
sizeKeydefines the size of each link.
Circular loops are not allowed in Sankey diagrams, and links forming a circular loop will be removed.
Alignment
The horizontal placement of the nodes can be customised using the
align property on
node.
series: [
{
type: 'sankey',
fromKey: 'from',
toKey: 'to',
sizeKey: 'size',
node: {
align: 'justify',
},
},
],
There are four values supported:
leftmoves nodes as far left as possible.
rightmoves nodes as far right as possible.
centermoves nodes as close to the centre as possible.
justifymoves nodes as far left as possible, except for the last nodes, which are pushed right.
Customisation
Node Style
The styling of all nodes can be customised using the
node property.
series: [
{
type: 'sankey',
fromKey: 'from',
toKey: 'to',
sizeKey: 'size',
node: {
fill: '#34495e',
stroke: '#2c3e50',
strokeWidth: 2,
},
},
],
Link Style
The styling of all links can be customised using the
link property.
series: [
{
type: 'sankey',
fromKey: 'from',
toKey: 'to',
sizeKey: 'size',
link: {
fill: '#34495e',
fillOpacity: 0.25,
stroke: '#2c3e50',
strokeWidth: 1,
strokeOpacity: 0.25,
},
},
],