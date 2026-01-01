A Colour Scale maps numeric data values to colours, adding a visual dimension to the chart. This is used by series types that support a
colorKey, such as Heatmap, Treemap, Sunburst, and Scatter series.
Simple Colour Scale
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To use a Colour Scale, set the series
colorKey property to a data field containing numeric values.
{
series: [
{
type: 'heatmap',
xKey: 'segment',
yKey: 'service',
colorKey: 'score',
colorName: 'Score',
},
],
}
In this configuration:
colorKeyis set to 'score', which supplies numeric values for the Colour Scale.
colorNamesets the title that appears next to the colour value in tooltips.
- The default colour scheme is applied as a continuous gradient across the data range.
- A Gradient Legend is displayed, showing how colours map to values.
Colour Scales are supported on Heatmap, Treemap and Sunburst, Scatter and Bubble as well as all Map series types.
Domain
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By default, the Colour Scale domain is derived from the data. Use
colorScale.domain to set a fixed domain.
{
series: [
{
type: 'heatmap',
xKey: 'segment',
yKey: 'service',
colorKey: 'score',
colorScale: {
fills: [{ color: 'tomato' }, { color: 'gold' }, { color: 'seagreen' }],
domain: [1, 10],
},
},
],
}
In this example:
- Use the buttons to toggle
domainbetween
[1, 10]or the default of approximately 4 to 8.
- Using Custom Colours, the lowest values are
tomato, the middle values are
gold, and the highest values are
seagreen.
- With the fixed domain, the lowest value is 1 which is not in the data, so no cells appear as
tomato.
- With the default domain, the lowest value in the domain is 4 and appears as
tomato.
- With the fixed domain, the lowest value is 1 which is not in the data, so no cells appear as
- Values outside a fixed domain are clamped. In this example of
[1, 10], a value of 0 would receive the same colour as 1.
Discrete Mode
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Use
colorScale.mode to switch between a continuous gradient and discrete colour bins.
{
series: [
{
type: 'heatmap',
xKey: 'segment',
yKey: 'service',
colorKey: 'score',
colorScale: {
mode: 'discrete',
domain: [0, 10],
fills: [{ color: 'tomato', stop: 7 }, { color: 'gold', stop: 9 }, { color: 'seagreen' }],
},
},
],
}
In this example:
- In discrete mode, each data value receives a solid colour rather than a blended gradient.
- The number of bins is determined by the number of colours in the Colour Scale.
- Use Colour Stops to control the bin boundaries and the colours used.
- Discrete mode can use the Gradient Legend if desired. See Legends for details.
Custom Colours
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Use
colorScale.fills to provide custom colours. Each item in the array specifies a
color and an optional
stop and
name.
Colours
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Without
stop values, colours are spaced equally across the data domain.
{
colorScale: {
fills: [{ color: 'tomato' }, { color: 'gold' }, { color: 'seagreen' }],
},
}
Colour Stops
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With
stop values, each colour is positioned at an explicit point in the domain. The
fills array must be sorted in ascending
stop order. The first and last fills default to the data minimum and maximum if no
stop is set.
{
colorScale: {
fills: [{ color: 'tomato', stop: 7 }, { color: 'gold', stop: 9 }, { color: 'seagreen' }],
},
}
In continuous mode, colours blend smoothly between stops:
- 0 → 7 interpolates from
tomatoto
gold.
- 7 → 9 interpolates from
goldto
seagreen.
- 9 → 10 is solid
seagreen.
In discrete mode, each stop marks a bin boundary:
- 0–6 is solid
tomato.
- 7–8 is solid
gold.
- 9–10 is solid
seagreen.
Named Stops
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With
name values, descriptive labels are used in the legend and tooltips instead of numeric ranges.
{
colorScale: {
fills: [
{ color: 'tomato', name: 'Detractor', stop: 7 },
{ color: 'gold', name: 'Passive', stop: 9 },
{ color: 'seagreen', name: 'Promoter' },
],
},
}
Missing Data
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Set
colorScale.missingDataFill to set the colour for a datum that has no value for the
colorKey.
{
colorScale: {
missingDataFill: '#e0e0e0',
},
}
Legends
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The standard category Legend can be used with Discrete Colour Scales, and the Gradient Legend can be used with both discrete and continuous Colour Scales.
The default legend depends on the
colorScale.mode, but can be overridden by explicitly enabling or disabling each legend.
{
gradientLegend: {
enabled: true,
},
legend: {
enabled: false,
},
}
Gradient Legend
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The Gradient Legend displays a colour bar alongside the chart to help match colours to values.
{
gradientLegend: {
position: 'right',
gradient: {
thickness: 50,
preferredLength: 400,
},
},
}
In the above example:
positionplaces the legend at the
'bottom',
'top',
'left', or
'right'of the chart.
- When the position is
leftor
right, values are displayed in descending order. Use
reverseOrderto change this.
- When the position is
gradient.thicknesscontrols the width of the gradient bar.
gradient.preferredLengthsets the initial length of the gradient bar. The actual length may be adjusted to fit the chart dimensions or domain.
- Customise label appearance with
scale.label(font, colour) and
scale.padding(distance between bar and labels).
See the API Reference for all options.