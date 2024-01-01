A Linear Gauge presents a single data point within a predefined range along a scale. The data is represented by a bar indicating the value.

Simple Linear Gauge

To create a Linear Gauge, use the <ag-gauge /> component with the type linear-gauge .

@ Component ( { selector : 'app-root' , standalone : true , imports : [ AgGauge ] , template : ` <ag-gauge [options]="options"></ag-gauge> ` , } ) export class AppComponent { public options : AgLinearGaugeOptions ; constructor ( ) { this . options = { type : "linear-gauge" , value : 80 , scale : { min : 0 , max : 100 , } , } ; } }

In this configuration:

value is the value displayed by the gauge.

is the value displayed by the gauge. scale.min defines the minimum value of the scale.

defines the minimum value of the scale. scale.max defines the maximum value of the scale.

defines the maximum value of the scale. The data is represented by a coloured bar displayed over a grey scale.

Horizontal Linear Gauge

To create a Horizontal Linear Gauge, set direction: 'horizontal' .

{ direction : 'horizontal' , }

Customisation

Thickness

{ thickness : 100 ; bar : { thickness : 50 ; } }

In the above configuration:

The thickness of the scale is specified as 100 pixels.

The thickness of the bar is specified as 50 pixels.

It is also possible to use thicknessRatio to specify the width of the bar as a proportion of the scale.

Segmentation

To split the gauge into segments, set segmentation.enabled to true .

{ segmentation : { enabled : true , interval : { count : 4 } , spacing : 2 , } , }

In this configuration:

segmentation.interval specifies how the gauge is segmented. Available options are: step - segments the gauge at a fixed interval. count - segments the gauge a fixed number of times. values - segments the gauge at specific scale values.

specifies how the gauge is segmented. Available options are: spacing defines the spacing between each segment.

Corner Radius

{ cornerRadius : 99 , cornerMode : 'container' , }

In this configuration:

cornerRadius specifies the amount of curvature applied to each corner.

specifies the amount of curvature applied to each corner. cornerMode can be set to container to apply rounded corners only to the start and end of the gauge, or item for all visual items within the gauge.

Colour Options

Single Colour

Both the bar and scale can be displayed using a solid fill.

{ scale : { fill : '#f5f6fa' , } , bar : { fill : '#4cd137' , } , }

Multiple Colours

Multiple colours can be specified using the fills property.

{ bar : { fills : [ { color : '#00a8ff' } , { color : '#9c88ff' } , { color : '#e84118' } ] , fillMode : 'discrete' , } , }

In this configuration:

fills specifies an array of colours to use to fill the bar.

specifies an array of colours to use to fill the bar. fillMode can be set to continuous for a gradient, or discrete to use blocks of solid colours.

The default behaviour is to space out the colours evenly. This can be customised by using colour stops.

Colour Stops

{ bar : { fills : [ { color : '#E84118' , stop : 35 } , { color : '#FBC531' , stop : 45 } , { color : '#4CD137' , stop : 55 } , { color : '#FBC531' , stop : 65 } , { color : '#E84118' } , ] , fillMode : 'discrete' , } , }

In this configuration:

Each colour stops at the stop value, and the next colour begins at that point.

value, and the next colour begins at that point. If no stop is provided, the fills will be distributed equally.

is provided, the fills will be distributed equally. The last colour is used until the end of the scale or bar.

Both discrete and continuous modes can be used with colour stops.

Targets

Gauges often display targets or thresholds to provide context to the displayed data value. These can be added using the targets configuration array.

{ targets : [ { value : 70 , text : 'Average' , } , ] , }

In this configuration:

value is the position for the target marker.

is the position for the target marker. text is an optional string for the target label.

Customisation

{ targets : [ { value : 30 , shape : 'triangle' , placement : 'before' , fill : 'white' , strokeWidth : 2 , spacing : 8 , } , { value : 75 , placement : 'after' , shape : 'triangle' , fill : 'white' , strokeWidth : 2 , spacing : 8 , } , { value : 90 , placement : 'middle' , shape : 'circle' , fill : 'white' , strokeWidth : 2 , spacing : 8 , } , ] , }

In this configuration:

shape is a marker shape.

is a marker shape. placement indicates the relative placement to the gauge - either before , after , or middle .

indicates the relative placement to the gauge - either , , or . size is the size of the marker, in pixels.

is the size of the marker, in pixels. spacing is spacing from the edge of the gauge to the marker. Ignored when placement is middle .

Bullet Series

The Linear Gauge is used to create a Bullet Series.

{ type : "linear-gauge" , thickness : 50 , value : 50 , scale : { min : 0 , max : 100 , fills : [ { color : "#A6A6A5" } , { color : "#BFBFBF" } , { color : "#D9D9D9" } ] , fillMode : "discrete" , } , bar : { thickness : 25 , fill : "black" , } , targets : [ { value : 60 , shape : "line" , size : 20 , placement : "middle" , strokeWidth : 2 } , ] , }

In the above configuration:

The bar thickness is set to less that the gauge thickness.

is set to less that the gauge thickness. The scale has a number of fills and a fillMode of discrete .

and a of . The target has line shape with a strokeWidth of 2 and is placed in the middle .

API Reference