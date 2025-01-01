The Row Numbers Feature adds a Column that is always present at the start of the grid where each cell of this column will work as a row header. The following example demonstrates the grid with Row Numbers and no additional configuration.
To enable Row Numbers, set the grid option
rowNumbers = true.
Configure the Row Numbers Feature.
<ag-grid-angular
[rowNumbers]="rowNumbers"
/* other grid options ... */ />
this.rowNumbers = true;
Cell Selection
When the grid is configured with Cell Selection, clicking a Row Number will select all the currently visible cells in the row.
<ag-grid-angular
[rowNumbers]="rowNumbers"
[cellSelection]="cellSelection"
/* other grid options ... */ />
this.rowNumbers = true;
this.cellSelection = true;
Suppressing Integration
By default, clicking a row number selects a cell range including all the cells in the row. To prevent this behaviour use the
suppressCellSelectionIntegration option.
<ag-grid-angular
[rowNumbers]="rowNumbers"
[cellSelection]="cellSelection"
/* other grid options ... */ />
this.rowNumbers = {
suppressCellSelectionIntegration: true
};
this.cellSelection = true;
Set to
true to prevent selecting all the currently visible cells in the row when clicking a Row Number.
Value Export
By default, when working with exporters such as CSV Export or Excel Export, the value of the Row Numbers column is not exported. This behaviour can be changed by toggling the
exportRowNumbers of the export params.
<ag-grid-angular
[rowNumbers]="rowNumbers"
[cellSelection]="cellSelection"
[defaultExcelExportParams]="defaultExcelExportParams"
/* other grid options ... */ />
this.rowNumbers = true;
this.cellSelection = true;
this.defaultExcelExportParams = {
exportRowNumbers: true,
};
ExportParams
Set to
true to allow the contents of the Header Row Column to be exported.
Customising Row Numbers
Row Numbers can be customised by providing a
RowNumbersOptions object to the
rowNumbers grid option:
Set to
true to prevent selecting all the currently visible cells in the row when clicking a Row Number.
The minimum width for the row number column.
The default width for the row number column.
Whether this column is resizable.
Customise the list of menu items available in the context menu.
Context property that can be used to associate arbitrary application data with this column definition.
Callback called when a cell is clicked.
Callback called when a cell is right clicked.
Callback called when a cell is double clicked.
Tooltip for the column header
An object of CSS values / or function returning an object of CSS values for a particular header.
The custom header component to be used for rendering the component header. If none specified the default AG Grid header component is used. See Header Component for framework specific implementation detail.
The parameters to be passed to the
headerComponent.
Suppress the grid taking action for the relevant keyboard event when a header is focused.
The field of the tooltip to apply to the cell.
Callback that should return the string to use for a tooltip,
tooltipField takes precedence if set. If using a custom
tooltipComponent you may return any custom value to be passed to your tooltip component.
Provide your own tooltip component for the column. See Tooltip Component for framework specific implementation details.
The params used to configure
tooltipComponent.
Function or expression. Gets the value from your data for display.
A function or expression to format a value, should return a string.
Maximum width in pixels for the cell.