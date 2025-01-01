The Row Numbers Feature adds a Column that is always present at the start of the grid where each cell of this column will work as a row header. The following example demonstrates the grid with Row Numbers and no additional configuration.

To enable Row Numbers, set the grid option rowNumbers = true .

row Numbers boolean | RowNumbersOptions default: false Configure the Row Numbers Feature.

< ag - grid - angular [ rowNumbers ] = "rowNumbers" / > this . rowNumbers = true ;

Cell Selection

When the grid is configured with Cell Selection, clicking a Row Number will select all the currently visible cells in the row.

< ag - grid - angular [ rowNumbers ] = "rowNumbers" [ cellSelection ] = "cellSelection" / > this . rowNumbers = true ; this . cellSelection = true ;

Suppressing Integration

By default, clicking a row number selects a cell range including all the cells in the row. To prevent this behaviour use the suppressCellSelectionIntegration option.

< ag - grid - angular [ rowNumbers ] = "rowNumbers" [ cellSelection ] = "cellSelection" / > this . rowNumbers = { suppressCellSelectionIntegration : true } ; this . cellSelection = true ;

suppress Cell Selection Integration boolean default: false Set to true to prevent selecting all the currently visible cells in the row when clicking a Row Number.

Value Export

By default, when working with exporters such as CSV Export or Excel Export, the value of the Row Numbers column is not exported. This behaviour can be changed by toggling the exportRowNumbers of the export params.

< ag - grid - angular [ rowNumbers ] = "rowNumbers" [ cellSelection ] = "cellSelection" [ defaultExcelExportParams ] = "defaultExcelExportParams" / > this . rowNumbers = true ; this . cellSelection = true ; this . defaultExcelExportParams = { exportRowNumbers : true , } ;

ExportParams

export Row Numbers boolean Set to true to allow the contents of the Header Row Column to be exported.

Customising Row Numbers

Row Numbers can be customised by providing a RowNumbersOptions object to the rowNumbers grid option: