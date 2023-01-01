Angular Data Grid: SSRM Refresh
This section demonstrates refreshing rows in order to reflect changes at the source while using the Server-Side Row Model (SSRM).
Refresh API
The grid API
refreshServerSide(params) instructs the grid to start reloading all loaded rows for a specified group.
Simple Example
To ensure your grid reflects the latest data on your server, you can periodically instruct the grid to refresh all of the loaded rows (known as polling) or strategically refresh based on your applications requirements.
The following example provides a simple demonstration of the different behaviours of the refresh API, note the following:
- Using the Refresh button, you can request that all the rows are requested from the server again, bringing them up to date with the server version.
- Because
getRowIdhas been implemented, the grid is able to detect which rows have been updated, and flash cells when using
enableCellChangeFlash.
- The
Purgecheckbox enables the purge option in the API call, this causes all rows (and row state) to be reset when the refresh call is made, and replaced with loading rows.
Refreshing Groups
When using row grouping with refreshing you are required to provide a route parameter specifying the row group to refresh. When a row group is refreshed, only its direct child rows are refreshed. This means that in order to refresh the rows in a particular row group, you need to provide the parent of the rows to be refreshed as the route parameter.
The following example demonstrates how to refresh specified groups on the server, note the following:
- Using the Refresh Root Level button, you can force all the rows in the root level group to refresh, this is equivalent to omitting a route parameter from the
refreshServerSideAPI call.
- The Refresh ['Canada'] button only refreshes the direct children of the
Canadarow group.
- The Refresh ['Canada', '2002'] button only refreshes the direct children of the
2002row group that belongs to the
Canadarow group.
- Because
getRowIdhas been implemented, the grid is able to retain the state for reloaded rows, such as whether a group row was expanded.
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn how to use Single Row Updates with the SSRM.