Angular Data Grid: Excel Export - Extra Content
Prepending and Appending Custom Content
The recommended way to prepend and append content, is by passing an array of ExcelCell objects to
prependContent or
appendContent. This ensures that the extra content is correctly escaped.
For compatibility with earlier versions of the Grid you can also pass a string, which will be inserted into the file without any processing. You are responsible for formatting the string correctly.
Note the following:
- You can check and uncheck the checkboxes to add extra content before and after the grid via the
prependContentand
appendContentproperties.
- With
prependContent=ExcelCell[][]or
appendContent=ExcelCell[][], custom content will be inserted containing commas and quotes. These commas and quotes will be visible when opened in Excel because they have been escaped properly.
Adding Header and Footer Content
Extra content can also be added in the form of Headers and Footers of the exported Excel file. Please note that this header and footer content is only visible when printing or exporting from Excel to PDF.
You can set header and footer content via the
headerFooterConfig: ExcelHeaderFooterConfig object. See it documented further below.
The header and footer object accepts the following placeholders:
&[Page]: Prints the current page number.
&[Pages]: Prints the total number of pages.
&[Date]: Prints the current date.
&[Time]: Prints the current time.
&[Tab]: Prints the current sheet name.
&[Path]: Prints the file path.
&[File]: Prints the file name.
ExcelHeaderFooterConfig
all
The configuration for header and footer on every page.
first
The configuration for header and footer on the first page only.
even
The configuration for header and footer on even numbered pages only..
ExcelHeaderFooter
header
An array of maximum 3 items (Left, Center, Right), containing header configurations.
footer
An array of maximum 3 items (Left, Center, Right), containing footer configurations.
ExcelHeaderFooterContent
value *
string
The value of the text to be included in the header.
position
string
Configures where the text should be added (Left, Center, Right)
Default:
'Left'
Options:
'Left',
'Center',
'Right'
font
The font style of the header/footer value.
Export Cover Page
In addition to exporting the Grid in the Excel file, you can also provide additional content on a separate sheet of the Excel file. This can be useful when you'd like to add a cover page to provide your users additional details on the data in this file.
Next Up
Continue to the next section: Images.