Angular Data Grid: SSRM API Reference

serverSideDatasource IServerSideDatasource serverSideDatasource for server side row model. See Provide thefor server side row model. See Registering the Datasource serverSideDatasource: IServerSideDatasource; interface IServerSideDatasource { // Grid calls `getRows` when it requires more rows as specified in the params. // Params object contains callbacks for responding to the request. getRows(params: IServerSideGetRowsParams): void; // Optional method, if your datasource has state it needs to clean up. destroy?(): void; } interface IServerSideGetRowsParams<TData = any> { // Details for the request. A simple object that can be converted to JSON. request: IServerSideGetRowsRequest; // The parent row node. The RootNode (level -1) if request is top level. // This is NOT part fo the request as it cannot be serialised to JSON (a rowNode has methods). parentNode: RowNode; // Success callback, pass the rows back to the grid that were requested. success(params: LoadSuccessParams): void; // Fail callback, tell the grid the call failed so it can adjust it's state. fail(): void; // The grid api. api: GridApi< TData>; // The column api. columnApi: ColumnApi; // Application context as set on `gridOptions.context`. context: any; } interface IServerSideGetRowsRequest { // First row requested or undefined for all rows. startRow: number | undefined; // Last row requested or undefined for all rows. endRow: number | undefined; // Columns that are currently row grouped. rowGroupCols: ColumnVO[]; // Columns that have aggregations on them. valueCols: ColumnVO[]; // Columns that have pivot on them. pivotCols: ColumnVO[]; // Defines if pivot mode is on or off. pivotMode: boolean; // What groups the user is viewing. groupKeys: string[]; // If filtering, what the filter model is. filterModel: any; // If sorting, what the sort model is. sortModel: SortModelItem[]; } interface ColumnVO { id: string; displayName: string; field?: string; aggFunc?: string; } interface SortModelItem { // Column Id to apply the sort to. colId: string; // Sort direction sort: 'asc' | 'desc'; } interface LoadSuccessParams { // Data retrieved from the server as requested by the grid. rowData: any[]; // The last row, if known, to help Infinite Scroll. rowCount?: number; // Any extra information for the grid to associate with this load. groupLevelInfo?: any; }

serverSideInfiniteScroll boolean Whether Server-side Row Model will use Infinite Scrolling

Default: false

cacheBlockSize number (Infinite Scroll only) How many rows for each block in the cache, i.e. how many rows returned from the server at a time.

Default: 100

maxBlocksInCache number (Infinite Scroll only) How many blocks to keep in the cache. Default is no limit, so every requested block is kept. Use this if you have memory concerns, and blocks that were least recently viewed will be purged when the limit is hit. The grid will additionally make sure it has all the blocks needed to display what is currently visible, in case this property is set to a low value.

maxConcurrentDatasourceRequests number How many requests to hit the server with concurrently. If the max is reached, requests are queued. Set to -1 for no maximum restriction on requests.

Default: 2

blockLoadDebounceMillis number How many milliseconds to wait before loading a block. Useful when infinite scrolling and scrolling over many infinite blocks, as it prevents blocks loading until scrolling has settled.

purgeClosedRowNodes boolean

Default: false When enabled, closing group rows will remove children of that row. Next time the row is opened, child rows will be read from the datasource again. This property only applies when there is Row Grouping Default:

serverSideSortAllLevels boolean When enabled, always refreshes top level groups regardless of which column was sorted. This property only applies when there is Row Grouping & sorting is handled on the server.

Default: false

serverSideFilterAllLevels boolean When enabled, always refreshes top level groups regardless of which column was filtered. This property only applies when there is Row Grouping & filtering is handled on the server.

Default: false

serverSideSortOnServer boolean When enabled, Sorting will be done on the server side. When serverSideInfiniteScroll=true, does nothing, as Sorting is always server side when Infinite Scroll is active.

Default: false

serverSideFilterOnServer boolean When enabled, Filtering will be done on the server side. When serverSideInfiniteScroll=true, does nothing, as Filtering is always server side when Infinite Scroll is active.

Default: false

getChildCount Function Allows setting the child count for a group row. getChildCount = (dataItem: any) => number;

getServerSideGroupLevelParams Function Allows providing different params for different levels of grouping. getServerSideGroupLevelParams = ( params: GetServerSideGroupLevelParamsParams ) => ServerSideGroupLevelParams; interface GetServerSideGroupLevelParamsParams { // The level of the store. Top level is 0. level: number; // The Row Node for the group that got expanded, or undefined if top level (ie no parent) parentRowNode?: RowNode; // Active Row Group Columns, if any. rowGroupColumns: Column[]; // Active Pivot Columns, if any. pivotColumns: Column[]; // true if pivot mode is active. pivotMode: boolean; // The grid api. api: GridApi< any>; // The column api. columnApi: ColumnApi; // Application context as set on `gridOptions.context`. context: any; } interface ServerSideGroupLevelParams { // Whether to have infinite scroll active or not for the level. infiniteScroll?: boolean; // For Infinite Scroll only. // How many blocks to keep in cache. // If missing, defaults to grid options `maxBlocksInCache`. maxBlocksInCache?: number; // For Infinite Scroll only. // Cache block size. // If missing, defaults to grid options `cacheBlockSize`. cacheBlockSize?: number; }

isServerSideGroupOpenByDefault Function Allows groups to be open by default. isServerSideGroupOpenByDefault = ( params: IsServerSideGroupOpenByDefaultParams ) => boolean; interface IsServerSideGroupOpenByDefaultParams { data: any; rowNode: RowNode; // The grid api. api: GridApi< any>; // The column api. columnApi: ColumnApi; // Application context as set on `gridOptions.context`. context: any; }

isApplyServerSideTransaction Function Allows cancelling transactions. isApplyServerSideTransaction = ( params: IsApplyServerSideTransactionParams ) => boolean; interface IsApplyServerSideTransactionParams { // The transaction getting applied. transaction: ServerSideTransaction; // The parent RowNode, if transaction is applied to a group. parentNode: RowNode; // Store info, if any, as passed via the success() callback when loading data. groupLevelInfo: any; // The grid api. api: GridApi< any>; // The column api. columnApi: ColumnApi; // Application context as set on `gridOptions.context`. context: any; }