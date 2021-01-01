Angular Data Grid: Client-Side Data - Single Row / Cell Updates

You can target updates to a single row or cell. Updating a single row means asking the grid to replace the data item for one specific row. Updating a cell means keeping the data item but asking the grid to replace one attribute of that data item.

Both single row and single cell updates are done by first getting a reference to the row's Row Node and then using the relevant Row Node API method. See Accessing Data on how to access Row Nodes. Once you have access to the required Row Node, you update its data with the following Row Node API methods:

rowNode.setData(data): Replaces the data on the rowNode . When complete, the grid will refresh the the entire rendered row if it is showing.

Replaces the data on the . When complete, the grid will refresh the the entire rendered row if it is showing. rowNode.setDataValue(colKey, value): Replaces the data on the rowNode for the specified column. When complete, the grid will refresh the rendered cell on the required row only.

View Refresh

After calling rowNode.setData() or rowNode.setDataValue() the grid's view will automatically refresh to reflect the change. There is no need to manually request a refresh.

Sort / Filter / Group Refresh

After calling rowNode.setData() or rowNode.setDataValue() the grid will not update to reflect a change in sorting, filtering or grouping.

To have the grid update its sort, filter or grouping call the Grid API refreshClientSideRowModel() .

If you want the grid to automatically update sorting, filter or grouping then you should consider using Transaction Updates.

Updating Rows / Cells Example

The example below demonstrates the following: