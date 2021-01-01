Angular Data Grid: Sparklines - Column Customisation

This section shows how Column Sparklines can be customised by overriding the default column options.

The following Column Sparkline Options can be used to customise Column Sparklines:

Also see Additional Customisations for more advanced customisations that are common across all sparklines.

The snippet below shows option overrides for the Column Sparkline:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , fill : '#91cc75' , stroke : '#91cc75' , highlightStyle : { fill : 'orange' } , paddingInner : 0.3 , paddingOuter : 0.1 , } ,

The following example demonstrates the results of the Column Sparkline options above:

Column Fill Options

To apply a custom color to the columns, set the fill property in sparklineOptions as shown:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , fill : '#91cc75' , }

Default Custom fill

It is possible to set the fill for the highlighted state of the column by adding fill in highlightStyle options as follows:

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , highlightStyle : { fill : 'orange' , } }

Default highlighted fill Custom highlighted fill

The given fill string can be in one of the following formats:

#rgb - Short Hex Code

- Short Hex Code #rrggbb - Hex Code

- Hex Code rgb(r, g, b) - RGB

- RGB rgba(r, g, b, a) - RGB with an alpha channel

- RGB with an alpha channel CSS color keyword - such as aqua , orange , etc.

Column Stroke Options

By default, the strokeWidth of each column is 0 , so no outline is visible around the columns.

To add a stroke, modify the strokeWidth and stroke properties as shown below.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , stroke : '#ec7c7d' , strokeWidth : 2 , highlightStyle : { stroke : '#b5ec7c' , strokeWidth : 2 , } }

In the snippet above, we have configured the column stroke to be 2 px in the un-highlighted state, and 2 px in the highlighted state.

px in the un-highlighted state, and px in the highlighted state. Note that the stroke property is also different depending on the highlighted state of the column.

Here is the result of the configuration shown in the above snippet.

Default Custom stroke Custom highlighted stroke

If strokeWidth is set to a value greater than 1 , it is recommended to set the axis line stroke to the same value in order to preserve the alignment of the columns with the x-axis line.

Column Padding Options

The spacing between columns is adjustable via the paddingInner property. This property takes values between 0 and 1.

It is a proportion of the “step”, which is the interval between the start of a band and the start of the next band.

Here's an example.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , paddingInner : 0.5 , }

Default Custom paddingInner

The padding on the outer edges of the first and last columns can also be adjusted. As with paddingInner , this value can be between 0 and 1.

If the value of paddingOuter is increased, the x-axis line will stick out more at both ends of the sparkline.

Here's a snippet where the paddingOuter is set to 0 .

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , paddingOuter : 0 , }

In this case there will be no gap on either end of the sparkline, i.e. between the axis line start and the first column and the axis line end and the last column. This is demonstrated below in the middle sparkline.

Default No paddingOuter Increased paddingOuter

Axis Line Options

By default, an x-axis line is displayed which can be modified using the axis options.

Here is a snippet to demonstrate axis formatting.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , axis : { stroke : '#7cecb3' , strokeWidth : 3 , } , }

Default axis line Custom axis line

It's possible to remove the x-axis line entirely by setting the axis strokeWidth to 0 .

Sparkline Padding Options

To add extra space around the sparklines, custom padding options can be applied in the following way.

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , padding : { top : 10 , right : 5 , bottom : 10 , left : 5 } , }

The top , right , bottom and left properties are all optional and can be modified independently.

Default padding Custom padding

Additional Customisations

More advanced customisations are discussed separately in the following sections:

Axis - configure the x-axis type via axis options.

options. Tooltips - configure tooltips using tooltip options.

options. Points of Interest - configure individual points of interest using a formatter .

Interfaces

ColumnSparklineOptions

Properties available on the ColumnSparklineOptions interface. type 'column' The type of sparklines to create, in this case it would be 'column' . fill string The CSS colour value for the fill of the columns. Default: 'rgb(124, 181, 236)' stroke string The CSS colour value for the outline of the columns. Default 'silver' strokeWidth number The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the columns. Default: 0 paddingInner number The size of the gap between the columns as a proportion, between 0 and 1. This value is a fraction of the “step”, which is the interval between the start of a band and the start of the next band. Default: 0.1 paddingOuter number The padding on the outside i.e. left and right of the first and last columns, to leave some room for the axis. In association with paddingInner , this value can be between 0 and 1. Default: 0.2 formatter SparklineColumnFormatter A callback function to return format styles of type ColumnFormat, based on the data represented by individual columns. formatter: SparklineColumnFormatter; type SparklineColumnFormatter = (params: ColumnFormatterParams) => ColumnFormat interface ColumnFormatterParams { // The raw data associated with the specific column. datum: any; // The X value of the data point. xValue: any; // The Y value of the data point. yValue: any; // The width of the column in pixels. width: number; // The height of the column in pixels. height: number; // Whether or not the column is a minimum point. min?: boolean; // Whether or not the column is a maximum point. max?: boolean; // Whether or not the column represents the first data point. first?: boolean; // Whether or not the column represents the last data point. last?: boolean; // The CSS colour value for the fill of the individual column. fill?: string; // The CSS colour value for the outline of the individual column. stroke?: string; // The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the individual column. strokeWidth: number; // Whether or not the column is highlighted. highlighted: boolean; } interface ColumnFormat { // The CSS colour value for the fill of the individual column. fill?: string; // The CSS colour value for the outline of the individual column. stroke?: string; // The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the individual column. strokeWidth?: number; } xKey string The key to use to retrieve X values from the data. This will only be used if the data array contains objects with key-value pairs. Default: 'x' yKey string The key to use to retrieve Y values from the data. This will only be used if the data array contains objects with key-value pairs. Default: 'y' padding Padding Configuration for the padding in pixels shown around the sparklines. padding: Padding; interface Padding { // The number of pixels of padding at the top of the sparkline area. // Default: `3` top?: number; // The number of pixels of padding at the right of the sparkline area. // Default: `3` right?: number; // The number of pixels of padding at the bottom of the sparkline area. // Default: `3` bottom?: number; // The number of pixels of padding at the left of the sparkline area. // Default" `3` left?: number; } axis SparklineAxisOptions The options for the horizontal axis line in the sparklines. See SparklineAxisOptions highlightStyle HighlightStyle The configuration for the highlighting used when the items are hovered over. highlightStyle: HighlightStyle; interface HighlightStyle { // The width in pixels of the markers when hovered over. This is only for the Line and Area sparklines as Column sparklines do not have markers. // Default: `6` size?: number; // The fill colour of the markers or columns when hovered over. Use `undefined` for no highlight fill. // Default: `'yellow'` fill?: string; // The CSS colour value for the outline of the markers or columns when hovered over. Use `undefined` for no highlight stroke. // Default: `'silver'` stroke?: string; // The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the markers or columns when hovered over. // Default: `1` strokeWidth?: number; } tooltip SparklineTooltip Configuration for the tooltips. tooltip: SparklineTooltip; interface SparklineTooltip { // Set to false to disable tooltips. enabled?: boolean; // The element to place the tooltip into. This can be used to confine the tooltip to a specific area which may be outside of the sparkline grid cell. container?: HTMLElement; // A callback function used to create the content for the tooltips. This function should return an object or a HTML string used to render the tooltip. renderer?: SparklineTooltipRenderer; } type SparklineTooltipRenderer = (params: TooltipRendererParams) => TooltipRendererResult interface TooltipRendererParams { // The grid context, includes row data, giving access to data from other columns in the same row. context?: any; // The raw datum associated with the point. datum: any; // The X value of the data point. xValue: any; // The Y value of the data point. yValue: any; } interface TooltipRendererResult { // Set to false to disable individual tooltip. enabled?: boolean; // The content to display in each tooltip. content?: string; // The title of the tooltip. title?: string; // The CSS color for the title text. color?: string; // The CSS color for the background of the tooltip title. backgroundColor?: string; // The opacity of the background for the tooltip title. opacity?: number; }

SparklineAxisOptions

type string The type of the x-axis. Default: 'category' Options: 'category' , 'number' , 'time' stroke string The CSS colour value for the outline of the horizontal axis line. Default: 'rgb(204, 214, 235)' strokeWidth number The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the horizontal axis line. Default: 1

