Angular Data Grid: Excel Export - Customising Content
Customising Cell and Row Group values
The grid cell and row group values exported to Excel can be customised using the following function params for a call to
exportDataAsExcel API method or in the
defaultExcelExportParams.
gridApi.exportDataAsExcel({
processCellCallback(params) {
const value = params.value
return value === undefined ? '' : `_${value}_`
},
processRowGroupCallback(params) {
return `row group: ${params.node.key}`
}
})
The following example shows Excel customisations where the exported document has the following:
- All row groups with the prefix
row group:
- All cell values surrounded by
_, unless they are
undefined, in which case they are empty
Row group column cells are also cells. This means that each row group column cell will first have the
processRowGroupCallback invoked for it, and then the returned value will have
processCellCallback invoked for it. This is why exported row group cell values will have the
_ surrounding the value, which is applied by the
processCellCallback.
Customising Column Headers and Group Header Values
The column headers and group headers exported to Excel can be customised using the following function params for a call to
exportDataAsExcel API method or in the
defaultExcelExportParams.
gridApi.exportDataAsExcel({
processGroupHeaderCallback(params) {
return `group header: ${params.columnApi.getDisplayNameForColumnGroup(params.columnGroup, null)}`
},
processHeaderCallback(params) {
return `header: ${params.columnApi.getDisplayNameForColumn(params.column, null)}`
}
})
The following example shows Excel customisations where the exported document has the following:
- Group headers with the prefix
group header:
- Headers with the prefix
header:
Next Up
Continue to the next section: Images.