The Advanced Filter allows for complex filter conditions to be entered across columns in a single type-ahead input.

Enabling Advanced Filter

The Advanced Filter is enabled by setting the property enableAdvancedFilter = true . By default, the Advanced Filter is displayed between the column headers and the grid rows, where the Floating Filters would be displayed if they were enabled.

< ag - grid - angular [ enableAdvancedFilter ] = "enableAdvancedFilter" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . enableAdvancedFilter = true ;

The following example demonstrates the Advanced Filter:

Start typing athlete into the Advanced Filter input. As you type, the list of suggested column names will be filtered down.

into the Advanced Filter input. As you type, the list of suggested column names will be filtered down. Select the Athlete entry by pressing Enter or Tab , or using the mouse to click on the entry.

entry by pressing or , or using the mouse to click on the entry. Select the contains entry in a similar way.

entry in a similar way. After the quote, type michael followed by an end quote ( " ).

followed by an end quote ( ). Press Enter or click the Apply button to execute the filter.

or click the button to execute the filter. The rows are now filtered to contain only Athlete s with names containing michael .

s with names containing . Try out each of the columns to see how the different Cell Data Types are handled.

Complex filter expressions can be built up by using AND and OR along with brackets - ( and ) .

Advanced Filter and Column Filters cannot be active at the same time. Enabling Advanced Filter will disable Column Filters.

Configuring Columns

For a column to appear in the Advanced Filter, it needs to have filter: true (or set to a non-null and non-false value).

The type of the filter options displayed is based on the Cell Data Type of the column.

The different properties that can be set for each column are explained in the sections below, and demonstrated in the following example:

The Age column is not available in the filter as filter = false .

column is not available in the filter as . The Sport column is not available in the filter by default as hidden columns are excluded.

column is not available in the filter by default as hidden columns are excluded. After clicking Include Hidden Columns , the Sport column is available in the filter.

, the column is available in the filter. The Group column does not appear in the filter, but its underlying column - Country - always appears.

column does not appear in the filter, but its underlying column - - always appears. The Athlete column has Filter Params defined, so that it only shows the contains option and is case sensitive.

column has Filter Params defined, so that it only shows the option and is case sensitive. The Gold, Silver and Bronze columns in the Medals (-) column group have a headerValueGetter defined and use the location property to have a different name in the filter (with a (-) suffix).

Including Hidden Columns

By default, hidden columns do not appear in the Advanced Filter. To make hidden columns appear, set includeHiddenColumnsInAdvancedFilter = true .

This can also be set via the API method setIncludeHiddenColumnsInAdvancedFilter .

include Hidden Columns In Advanced Filter Type boolean Default false Hidden columns are excluded from the Advanced Filter by default. To include hidden columns, set to true .

set Include Hidden Columns In Advanced Filter Type Function Updates the includeHiddenColumnsInAdvancedFilter grid option. By default hidden columns are excluded from the Advanced Filter. Set to true to include them. More details

Row Grouping

When Row Grouping, group columns will not appear in the Advanced Filter. The underlying columns will always appear, even if hidden.

Column Names

The name by which columns appear in the Advanced Filter can be configured by using a Header Value Getter and checking for location = 'advancedFilter' .

Filter Parameters

Certain properties can be set by using colDef.filterParams .

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'athlete' , filterParams : { caseSensitive : true , filterOptions : [ 'contains' ] , } } ] ;

For all Cell Data Types, the available filter options can be set via filterOptions .

The available options are as follows:

Option Name Option Key Cell Data Type contains contains text , object does not contain notContains text , object equals equals text , object = equals number , date , dateString not equal notEqual text , object != notEqual number , date , dateString starts with startsWith text , object ends with endsWith text , object is blank blank text , number , boolean , date , dateString , object is not blank notBlank text , number , boolean , date , dateString , object > greaterThan number , date , dateString >= greaterThanOrEqual number , date , dateString < lessThan number , date , dateString <= lessThanOrEqual number , date , dateString is true true boolean is false false boolean

For text and object Cell Data Types, caseSensitive = true can be set to enable case sensitivity.

For number , date and dateString Cell Data Types, the following properties can be set to include blank values for the relevant options:

includeBlanksInEquals = true

includeBlanksInLessThan = true

includeBlanksInGreaterThan = true

Filter Model / API

The Advanced Filter model describes the current state of the Advanced Filter. This is represented by an AdvancedFilterModel , which is either a ColumnAdvancedFilterModel for a single condition, or a JoinAdvancedFilterModel for multiple conditions:

filter Type Type 'join' 'join' type Type 'AND' | 'OR' How the conditions are joined together conditions Type AdvancedFilterModel[] The filter conditions that are joined by the type More details

For example, the Advanced Filter ([Age] > 23 OR [Sport] ends with "ing") AND [Country] contains "united" would be represented by the following model:

const advancedFilterModel = { filterType : 'join' , type : 'AND' , conditions : [ { filterType : 'join' , type : 'OR' , conditions : [ { filterType : 'number' , colId : 'age' , type : 'greaterThan' , filter : 23 , } , { filterType : 'text' , colId : 'sport' , type : 'endsWith' , filter : 'ing' , } ] } , { filterType : 'text' , colId : 'country' , type : 'contains' , filter : 'united' , } ] } ;

The Advanced Filter Model can be retrieved via the API method getAdvancedFilterModel , and set via the grid option advancedFilterModel or via the API method setAdvancedFilterModel .

get Advanced Filter Model Type Function Get the state of the Advanced Filter. Used for saving Advanced Filter state More details

advanced Filter Model Type AdvancedFilterModel | null Allows the state of the Advanced Filter to be set before the grid is loaded. More details

set Advanced Filter Model Type Function Set the state of the Advanced Filter. Used for restoring Advanced Filter state More details

The Advanced Filter Model and API methods are demonstrated in the following example:

The grid option advancedFilterModel is set so the Advanced Filter is automatically populated, and the grid is filtered.

is set so the Advanced Filter is automatically populated, and the grid is filtered. Clicking Save Advanced Filter Model will save the current Advanced Filter.

will save the current Advanced Filter. Clicking Restore Advanced Filter Model will restore the previously saved Advanced Filter.

will restore the previously saved Advanced Filter. Clicking Set Custom Advanced Filter Model will set [Gold] >= 1 .

will set . Clicking Clear Advanced Filter will clear the current Advanced Filter.

Advanced Filter Parent

By default the Advanced Filter is displayed underneath the Column Headers, where the Floating Filters would normally appear.

It is possible to instead display the Advanced Filter outside of the grid (such as above it). This can be done by setting the grid option advancedFilterParent and providing it with a DOM element to contain the filter. It is also possible to call the API method setAdvancedFilterParent .

advanced Filter Parent Type HTMLElement | null DOM element to use as the parent for the Advanced Filter to allow it to appear outside of the grid. Set to null or undefined to appear inside the grid.

set Advanced Filter Parent Type Function DOM element to use as the parent for the Advanced Filter, to allow it to appear outside of the grid. Set to null to appear inside the grid. More details

The Popup Parent must also be set to an element that contains both the Advanced Filter parent and the grid.

The following example demonstrates displaying the Advanced Filter outside of the grid:

The Advanced Filter parent is set using an element directly above the grid.

Popup Parent is set to an element containing both the grid and the Advanced Filter parent.

Aggregation / Pivoting

The Advanced Filter will only work on leaf-level rows when using Aggregation. The groupAggFiltering property will be ignored.

When Pivoting, Pivot Result Columns will not appear in the Advanced Filter. However, primary columns (including underlying group and pivot columns) will be shown in the Advanced Filter.