Angular Data Grid: Column Properties
Properties are available for columns
ColDef and column groups
ColGroupDef. For column groups, the property
children is mandatory. When the grid sees
children it knows it's a column group.
Columns
field
string
The field of the row to get the cells data from.
colId
string
The unique ID to give the column. This is optional. If missing, the ID will default to the field. If both field and
colId are missing, a unique ID will be generated. This ID is used to identify the column in the API for sorting, filtering etc.
type
string | string[]
A comma separated string or array of strings containing
ColumnType keys which can be used as a template for a column. This helps to reduce duplication of properties when you have a lot of common column properties. See Column Types.
valueGetter
string | ValueGetterFunc
Function or expression. Gets the value from your data for display. See Value Getters.
valueFormatter
string | ValueFormatterFunc
Function or expression. Formats the value for display. See Value Formatters.
keyCreator
Function
Function to return a string key for a value. This string is used for grouping, Set filtering, and searching within cell editor dropdowns. When filtering and searching the string is exposed to the user, so make sure to return a human-readable value.
tooltipField
string
The field of the tooltip to apply to the cell.
tooltipValueGetter
Function
Callback that should return the string used for a tooltip.
checkboxSelection
boolean | CheckboxSelectionCallback
boolean or
Function. Set to
true (or return
true from function) to render a selection checkbox in the column.
Default:
false
toolPanelClass
ToolPanelClass
Class to use for the tool panel cell. Can be a string, array of strings, or function.
suppressColumnsToolPanel
boolean
Set to
true if you do not want this column or group to appear in the Columns Tool Panel.
Default:
false
columnGroupShow
string
Whether to show the column when the group is open / closed.
chartDataType
'category' | 'series' | 'time' | 'excluded'
Defines the chart data type that should be used for a column.
icons
{ [key: string]: Function | string; }
Icons to use inside the column instead of the grid's default icons. See Custom Icons.
suppressNavigable
boolean | SuppressNavigableCallback
Set to
true if this column is not navigable (i.e. cannot be tabbed into), otherwise
false. Can also be a callback function to have different rows navigable.
Default:
false
suppressKeyboardEvent
Function
Suppress the grid taking action for the relevant keyboard event when a cell is focused. See Suppress Keyboard Events.
Default:
false
suppressPaste
boolean | SuppressPasteCallback
Pasting is on by default as long as cells are editable (non-editable cells cannot be modified, even with a paste operation). Set to
true turn paste operations off.
Columns: Header
headerName
string
The name to render in the column header. If not specified and field is specified, the field name will be used as the header name.
headerValueGetter
string | Function
Function or expression. Gets the value for display in the header.
headerTooltip
string
Tooltip for the column header
headerClass
HeaderClass
Class to use for the header cell. Can be a string, array of strings, or function.
headerComponent
Header component to use for this column. See Header Component.
headerComponentParams
any
Params to be passed to header component.
menuTabs
string[]
Set to an array containing zero, one or many of the following options:
'filterMenuTab' | 'generalMenuTab' | 'columnsMenuTab'. This is used to figure out which menu tabs are present and in which order the tabs are shown.
columnsMenuParams
ColumnsMenuParams
Params used to change the behaviour and appearance of the Columns Menu tab. See Customising the Columns Menu Tab.
suppressMenu
boolean
Set to
true if no menu should be shown for this column header.
Default:
false
suppressHeaderKeyboardEvent
Function
Suppress the grid taking action for the relevant keyboard event when a header is focused. See Suppress Keyboard Events.
Default:
false
headerCheckboxSelection
boolean | HeaderCheckboxSelectionCallback
If
true or the callback returns
true, a 'select all' checkbox will be put into the header. See Header Checkbox Selection.
headerCheckboxSelectionFilteredOnly
boolean
If true, the header checkbox selection will only select filtered items. See Select Everything or Just Filtered.
Columns: Display
hide
boolean
Set to
true for this column to be hidden. You might think it would make more sense to call this field
visible and mark it
false to hide, but we want all default values to be
false and we want columns to be visible by default.
Default:
false
initialHide
boolean
Same as 'hide', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
lockVisible
boolean
Set to
true to block making column visible / hidden via the UI (API will still work).
Default:
false
lockPosition
boolean
Set to
true to always have this column displayed first.
Default:
false
suppressMovable
boolean
Set to
true if you do not want this column to be movable via dragging.
Default:
false
Columns: Width
width
number
Initial width in pixels for the cell.
initialWidth
number
Same as 'width', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
minWidth
number
Minimum width in pixels for the cell.
maxWidth
number
Maximum width in pixels for the cell.
flex
number
Used instead of
width when the goal is to fill the remaining empty space of the grid. See Column Flex.
initialFlex
number
Same as 'flex', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
resizable
boolean
Set to
true to allow column to be resized.
Default:
false
suppressSizeToFit
boolean
Set to
true if you want this column's width to be fixed during 'size to fit' operations.
Default:
false
Columns: Pinned
pinned
boolean | string | null
Pin a column to one side. A value of
true is converted to
'left'
Options:
'left',
'right'
initialPinned
boolean | string
Same as 'pinned', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
lockPinned
boolean
Set to
true to block pinning column via the UI (API will still work).
Default:
false
Columns: Spanning
colSpan
Function
By default, each cell will take up the width of one column. You can change this behaviour to allow cells to span multiple columns.
rowSpan
Function
By default, each cell will take up the height of one row. You can change this behaviour to allow cells to span multiple rows.
Columns: Rendering and Styling
cellStyle
{ [cssProperty: string]: string } | CellStyleFunc
The style to give a particular cell. See Cell Style.
cellClass
string | string[] | CellClassFunc
The class to give a particular cell. See Cell Class.
cellClassRules
CellClassRules
Rules which can be applied to include certain CSS classes. See Cell Class Rules.
cellRenderer
cellRenderer to use for this column. See Cell Renderer.
cellRendererParams
any
Params to be passed to cell renderer component. See Cell Renderer Params.
cellRendererSelector
Function
Callback to select which cell renderer to be used for a given row within the same column. See Many Renderers One Column.
autoHeight
boolean
Set to
true to have the grid calculate the height of a row based on contents of this column.
Default:
false
wrapText
boolean
Set to
true to have the text wrap inside the cell.
Default:
false
enableCellChangeFlash
boolean
Set to
true to flash a cell when it's refreshed.
Default:
false
suppressCellFlash
boolean
Set to
true to prevent this column from flashing on changes. Only applicable if cell flashing is turned on for the grid.
Default:
false
Columns: Sort
sortable
boolean
Set to
true to allow sorting on this column.
Default:
false
sort
string | null
Set to sort this column.
Options:
null,
'asc',
'desc'
initialSort
string
Same as
sort, except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
sortIndex
number | null
If doing multi-sort by default, the order which column sorts are applied.
initialSortIndex
number
Same as 'sortIndex', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
sortingOrder
(string | null)[]
Array defining the order in which sorting occurs (if sorting is enabled).
Options:
null,
'asc',
'desc'
comparator
Function
Comparator function for custom sorting.
unSortIcon
boolean
Set to
true if you want the unsorted icon to be shown when no sort is applied to this column.
Default:
false
Columns: Filter
filter
IFilterType
Filter component to use for this column.
Set to
true to use the default filter.
Set to the name of a provided filter or set to a
IFilterComp See Configuring Filters.
filterValueGetter
string | ValueGetterFunc
Function or expression. Gets the value for filtering purposes.
getQuickFilterText
Function
A function to tell the grid what quick filter text to use for this column if you don't want to use the default (which is calling
toString on the value).
filterFramework
any
Provided a custom framework filter to use for this column. See Custom Filter.
filterParams
any
Custom params to be passed to the filter component specified in
filter or
filterFramework. See Filter Parameters.
floatingFilter
boolean
Whether to show a floating filter for this column. See Floating Filter.
Default:
false
floatingFilterComponent
IFloatingFilterType
Floating filter component to use for this column. See Floating Filter Component.
floatingFilterComponentFramework
any
Floating filter framework component to use for this column. See Floating Filter Component.
floatingFilterComponentParams
any
Custom params to be passed to
floatingFilterComponent or
floatingFilterComponentFramework. See Floating Filter Parameters.
suppressFiltersToolPanel
boolean
Set to
true if you do not want this column (filter) or group (filter group) to appear in the Filters Tool Panel.
Default:
false
Columns: Editing
editable
boolean | EditableCallback
Set to
true if this column is editable, otherwise
false. Can also be a function to have different rows editable.
Default:
false
valueSetter
string | ValueSetterFunc
Function or expression. Sets the value into your data for saving. Return
true if the data changed.
valueParser
string | ValueParserFunc
Function or expression. Parses the value for saving.
cellEditor
cellEditor to use for this column. See Cell Editors.
cellEditorParams
any
Params to be passed to cell editor component.
cellEditorSelector
Function
Callback to select which cell editor to be used for a given row within the same column. See Many Editors One Column.
singleClickEdit
boolean
Set to
true to have cells under this column enter edit mode after single click.
Default:
false
Columns: Row Grouping
(Enterprise only) See Row Grouping
rowGroup
boolean
Set to true to row group by this column
initialRowGroup
boolean
Same as 'rowGroup', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
rowGroupIndex
number | null
Set this in columns you want to group by. If only grouping by one column, set this to any number (e.g.
0). If grouping by multiple columns, set this to where you want this column to be in the group (e.g.
0 for first,
1 for second, and so on).
initialRowGroupIndex
number
Same as 'rowGroupIndex', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
enableRowGroup
boolean
(Enterprise only) Set to
true if you want to be able to row group by this column via the GUI. This will not block the API or properties being used to achieve row grouping.
Default:
false
enableValue
boolean
(Enterprise only) Set to
true if you want to be able to aggregate by this column via the GUI. This will not block the API or properties being used to achieve aggregation.
Default:
false
aggFunc
string | IAggFunc | null
Name of function to use for aggregation. You can also provide your own agg function.
Options:
'sum',
'min',
'max',
'first',
'last'
initialAggFunc
string | IAggFunc
Same as 'aggFunc', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
allowedAggFuncs
string[]
Aggregation functions allowed on this column e.g.
['sum', 'avg']. If missing, all installed functions are allowed. This will only restrict what the GUI allows a user to select, it does not impact when you set a function via the API.
Columns: Pivoting
(Enterprise only) See Pivoting
pivot
boolean
Set to true to pivot by this column
initialPivot
boolean
Same as 'pivot', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
pivotIndex
number | null
Set this in columns you want to pivot by. If only pivoting by one column, set this to any number (e.g.
0). If pivoting by multiple columns, set this to where you want this column to be in the order of pivots (e.g.
0 for first,
1 for second, and so on).
initialPivotIndex
number
Same as 'pivotIndex', except only applied when creating a new column. Not applied when updating column definitions.
pivotComparator
Function
Comparator to use when ordering the pivot columns, when this column is used to pivot on. The values will always be strings, as the pivot service uses strings as keys for the pivot groups.
enablePivot
boolean
Set to
true if you want to be able to pivot by this column via the GUI. This will not block the API or properties being used to achieve pivot.
Default:
false
Columns: Row Dragging
See Row Dragging
rowDrag
boolean | RowDragCallback
boolean or
Function. Set to
true (or return
true from function) to allow row dragging.
Default:
false
rowDragText
Function
A callback that should return a string to be displayed by the
rowDragComp while dragging a row. If this callback is not set, the current cell value will be used.
dndSource
boolean | DndSourceCallback
boolean or
Function. Set to
true (or return
true from function) to allow dragging for native drag and drop.
Default:
false
dndSourceOnRowDrag
Function
Function to allow custom drag functionality for native drag and drop.
Columns: Events
onCellValueChanged
NewValueParams
Callback for after the value of a cell has changed, either due to editing or the application calling
api.setValue().
onCellClicked
CellClickedEvent
Callback called when a cell is clicked.
onCellDoubleClicked
CellDoubleClickedEvent
Callback called when a cell is double clicked.
onCellContextMenu
CellContextMenuEvent
Callback called when a cell is right clicked.
Groups
For column groups, the property
children is mandatory. When the grid sees
children it knows it's a column group.
children *
(ColDef | ColGroupDef)[]
A list containing a mix of columns and column groups.
groupId
string
The unique ID to give the column. This is optional. If missing, a unique ID will be generated. This ID is used to identify the column group in the column API.
marryChildren
boolean
Set to
true to keep columns in this group beside each other in the grid. Moving the columns outside of the group (and hence breaking the group) is not allowed.
Default:
false
openByDefault
boolean
Set to
true if this group should be opened by default.
Default:
false
columnGroupShow
string
Whether to show the column when the group is open / closed.
toolPanelClass
ToolPanelClass
Class to use for the tool panel cell. Can be a string, array of strings, or function.
suppressColumnsToolPanel
boolean
Set to
true if you do not want this column or group to appear in the Columns Tool Panel.
Default:
false
suppressFiltersToolPanel
boolean
Set to
true if you do not want this column (filter) or group (filter group) to appear in the Filters Tool Panel.
Default:
false
Groups: Header
headerName
string
The name to render in the column header. If not specified and field is specified, the field name will be used as the header name.
headerClass
HeaderClass
Class to use for the header cell. Can be a string, array of strings, or function.
headerGroupComponent
Component to use header group.
headerGroupComponentParams
any
Params for the header group component.