Angular Data Grid: Grid Options

groupDisplayType RowGroupingDisplayType 'singleColumn' : single group column automatically added by the grid. 'multipleColumns' : a group column per row group is added automatically. 'groupRows' : group rows are automatically added instead of group columns. 'custom' : informs the grid that group columns will be provided. See Specifies how the results of row grouping should be displayed. The options are:See Row Grouping - Display Types groupDisplayType: RowGroupingDisplayType; type RowGroupingDisplayType = 'singleColumn' | 'multipleColumns' | 'groupRows' | 'custom'

Default: 0 If grouping, set to the number of levels to expand by default, e.g.for none,for first level only, etc. Set toto expand everything. See Opening Group Levels by Default Default:

autoGroupColumnDef ColDef Allows specifying the group 'auto column' if you are not happy with the default. If grouping, this column definition is included as the first column in the grid. If not grouping, this column is not included. See Group Column Configuration

Default: false When, preserves the current group order when sorting on non-group columns. See Maintain Group Order Default:

Default: false When, if you select a group, the children of the group will also be selected. See Group Selection Default:

Default: false If grouping, this controls whether to show a group footer when the group is expanded. If, then by default, the footer will contain aggregate data (if any) when shown and the header will be blank. When closed, the header will contain the aggregate data regardless of this setting (as the footer is hidden anyway). This is handy for 'total' rows, that are displayed below the data when the group is open, and alongside the group when it is closed. See Enabling Group Footers Default:

Default: false Set toto show a 'grand total' group footer across all groups. See Enabling Group Footers Default:

groupSuppressBlankHeader boolean If true , and showing footer, aggregate data will always be displayed at both the header and footer levels. This stops the possibly undesirable behaviour of the header details 'jumping' to the footer on expand.

Default: false

Default: false If using, then only the children that pass the current filter will get selected. See Group Selection Default:

Default: false Shows the open group in the group column for non-group rows. See Showing Open Groups Default:

isGroupOpenByDefault Function (Client-side Row Model only) Allows groups to be open by default. isGroupOpenByDefault = ( params: IsGroupOpenByDefaultParams ) => boolean; interface IsGroupOpenByDefaultParams { // The row node being considered. rowNode: RowNode; // The Column for which this row is grouping. rowGroupColumn: Column; // Same as `rowNode.level` - what level the group is at, e.g. 0 for top level, 1 for second etc level: number; // Same as `rowNode.field` - the field we are grouping on, e.g. 'country' field: string; // Same as `rowNode.key`, the value of this group, e.g. 'Ireland' key: string; // The grid api. api: GridApi; // The column api. columnApi: ColumnApi; // Application context as set on `gridOptions.context`. context: any; }

initialGroupOrderComparator Function Allows default sorting of groups. See Initial Group Order initialGroupOrderComparator = ( params: InitialGroupOrderComparatorParams ) => number; interface InitialGroupOrderComparatorParams { nodeA: RowNode; nodeB: RowNode; // The grid api. api: GridApi; // The column api. columnApi: ColumnApi; // Application context as set on `gridOptions.context`. context: any; }

Default: false Set toto collapse lowest level groups that only have one child. See Remove Single Children Default:

Default: false Set toto hide parents that are open. When used with multiple columns for showing groups, it can give a more pleasing user experience. See Hide Open Parents Default:

Default: never When to show the 'row group panel' (where you drag rows to group) at the top. See Enabling Row Group Panel Default: Options: 'never' , 'always' , 'onlyWhenGrouping'

groupRowRendererParams any Customise the parameters provided to the groupRowRenderer component.

treeData boolean true to enable the Grid to work with Tree Data. You must also implement the getDataPath(data) callback. See Set toto enable the Grid to work with Tree Data. You must also implement thecallback. See Tree Data