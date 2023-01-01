row Selected Type RowNodeEvent Row was selected or unselected. More details

mouse Enter Type RowNodeEvent Mouse has entered the row. More details

mouse Leave Type RowNodeEvent Mouse has left the row. More details

cell Changed Type CellChangedEvent One cell value has changed. More details

data Changed Type DataChangedEvent rowData has changed. More details

height Changed Type RowNodeEvent rowHeight has changed. More details

row Index Changed Type RowNodeEvent rowIndex has changed. More details

top Changed Type RowNodeEvent rowTop has changed. More details

expanded Changed Type RowNodeEvent expanded has changed. More details

first Child Changed Type RowNodeEvent firstChild has changed. More details

last Child Changed Type RowNodeEvent lastChild has changed. More details

child Index Changed Type RowNodeEvent childIndex has changed. More details

all Children Count Changed Type RowNodeEvent allChildrenCount has changed. More details