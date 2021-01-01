Angular Data Grid: SSRM Tree Data

This section shows how Tree Data can be used with the Server-Side Row Model.

Tree Data

Tree Data is defined as data that has parent / child relationships where the parent / child relationships are provided as part of the data. This is in contrast to Row Grouping where the parent / child relationships are the result of grouping. When working with Tree Data, there are no columns getting grouped.

An example of a Tree Data JSON structure is shown below:

[ { "employeeId" : 101 , "employeeName" : "Erica Rogers" , "jobTitle" : "CEO" , "employmentType" : "Permanent" , "children" : [ { "employeeId" : 102 , "employeeName" : "Malcolm Barrett" , "jobTitle" : "Exec. Vice President" , "employmentType" : "Permanent" , "children" : [ { "employeeId" : 103 , "employeeName" : "Leah Flowers" , "jobTitle" : "Parts Technician" , "employmentType" : "Contract" } , { "employeeId" : 104 , "employeeName" : "Tammy Sutton" , "jobTitle" : "Service Technician" , "employmentType" : "Contract" } ] } ] } ]

It is expected that the data set will be too large to send over the network, hence the SSRM is used to lazy-load child row as the parent rows are expanded.

Tree Data Mode

In order to set the grid to work with Tree Data, simply enable Tree Data mode via the Grid Options using: gridOptions.treeData = true .

Supplying Tree Data

Tree Data is supplied via the Server-Side Datasource just like flat data, however there are two additional gridOptions callbacks: isServerSideGroup(dataItem) and getServerSideGroupKey(dataItem) .

The following code snippet shows the relevant gridOptions entries for configuring tree data with the server-side row model:

< ag - grid - angular [ rowModelType ] = "rowModelType" [ treeData ] = "treeData" [ isServerSideGroup ] = "isServerSideGroup" [ getServerSideGroupKey ] = "getServerSideGroupKey" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . rowModelType = 'serverSide' ; this . treeData = true ; this . isServerSideGroup = dataItem => { return dataItem . group ; } ; this . getServerSideGroupKey = dataItem => { return dataItem . employeeId ; } ;

Be careful not to get mixed up with the Client-Side Tree Data configurations by mistake.

The example below shows this in action where the following can be noted: 333

Tree Data is enabled with the Server-Side Row Model using gridOptions.treeData = true .

. Group nodes are determined using the callback gridOptions.isServerSideGroup() .

. Group keys are returned from the callback gridOptions.getServerSideGroupKey() .

The examples on this page use a simple method for expanding group nodes, however a better approach is covered in the section

Preserving Group State.

Refreshing Tree Data

Tree Data can be refreshed in the same way as groups are refreshed when not using Tree Data. This is explained in the SSRM Refresh.

The example below shows this in action where the following can be noted:

Click Purge Everything to clear all caches by calling gridOptions.api.refreshServerSideStore({ route: [], purge: true }) .

to clear all caches by calling . Click Purge ['Kathryn Powers','Mabel Ward'] to clear a single cache by calling gridOptions.api.refreshServerSideStore({ route: ['Kathryn Powers','Mabel Ward'], purge: true }) .

Sorting

Sorting works in the same way when using Tree Data as when not using Tree Data with one exception. If using the Partial Store, a change in sort will refresh (reload) the data. If using the Full Store, a change in sort will result in the grid sorting the data without requiring a reload.

Filtering

Changing the filter applied to a column will always refresh (reload) the data. This is true for both the Partial Store and Full Store.