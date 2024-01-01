Angular Data GridUpgrading to AG Grid 31.1
What's New
See the release post for details of what's new in this minor version.
Codemods
Follow these steps to upgrade your project's AG Grid version to
31.1.0:
-
Open a terminal and navigate to your project's root folder.
-
Update any AG Grid dependencies listed in your project's
package.jsonto version
31.1.0.
-
Run the
migratecommand of version
31.1of the AG Grid codemod runner:
npx @ag-grid-community/cli@31.1 migrate
This will update your project's source files to prepare for the new release.
By default the Codemod runner will locate all source files within the current directory. For projects with more specific requirements, pass a list of input files to the
migratecommand, or specify the
--helpargument to see more fine-grained usage instructions.
The Codemod runner will check the state of your project to ensure that you don't lose any work. If you would rather see a diff of the changes instead of applying them, pass the
--dry-run argument.
See the Codemods documentation for more details.
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
GridOptions
gridOptions.cellFlashDelay- deprecated, use
gridOptions.cellFlashDurationinstead.
gridOptions.cellFadeDelay- deprecated, use
gridOptions.cellFadeDurationinstead.
colDef.floatingFilterComponentParams.suppressFilterButton- deprecated, use
colDef.suppressFloatingFilterButtoninstead.
suppressServerSideInfiniteScroll- deprecated without replacement.
serverSideSortOnServer- deprecated without replacement.
serverSideFilterOnServer- deprecated without replacement.
Column Filters
api.getFilterInstance- deprecated, use
api.getColumnFilterInstanceinstead. To get/set individual filter models, use
api.getColumnFilterModelor
api.setColumnFilterModelinstead.
Column API
suppressMenu- deprecated, use
suppressHeaderMenuButtoninstead.
columnsMenuParams- deprecated, use
columnChooserParamsinstead.
column.getMenuTabs- deprecated, use
columns.getColDef.menuTabs ?? defaultValuesinstead.
Grid API
getModel- deprecated.
getModel().getRow(index)- deprecated, use
api.getDisplayedRowAtIndex(index)instead.
getModel().getRowNode(id)- deprecated, use
api.getRowNode(id)instead.
getModel().getRowCount()- deprecated, use
api.getDisplayedRowCount()instead.
getModel().isEmpty()- deprecated, use
!!api.getDisplayedRowCount()instead.
getModel().forEachNode()- deprecated, use
api.forEachNode()instead.
getFirstDisplayedRow- deprecated, use
api.getFirstDisplayedRowIndexinstead.
getLastDisplayedRow- deprecated, use
api.getLastDisplayedRowIndexinstead.
flashCells,
flashDelayand
fadeDelayparams are deprecated in favor of
flashDurationand
fadeDurationparams.
showColumnMenuAfterButtonClick- deprecated, use
IHeaderParams.showColumnMenuwithin a header component, or
api.showColumnMenuelsewhere.
showColumnMenuAfterMouseClick- deprecated, use
IHeaderParams.showColumnMenuAfterMouseClickwithin a header component, or
api.showColumnMenuelsewhere.
removeRowGroupColumn- deprecated, use
removeRowGroupColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
addRowGroupColumn- deprecated, use
addRowGroupColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
setColumnPinned- deprecated, use
setColumnsPinnedproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
removePivotColumn- deprecated, use
removePivotColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
addPivotColumn- deprecated, use
addPivotColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
addAggFunc- deprecated, use
addAggFuncsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
removeValueColumn- deprecated, use
removeValueColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
addValueColumn- deprecated, use
addValueColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
autoSizeColumn- deprecated, use
autoSizeColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
moveColumn- deprecated, use
moveColumnsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
setColumnWidth- deprecated, use
setColumnWidthsproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
setColumnVisible- deprecated, use
setColumnsVisibleproviding the single string input param in an array instead.
Custom Components
- When implementing a custom date component,
IDate.onParamsUpdatedhas been deprecated in favour of
IDate.refresh.
- When implementing a custom floating filter component,
IFloatingFilter.onParamsUpdatedhas been deprecated in favour of
IFloatingFilter.refresh.