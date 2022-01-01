Angular Data Grid: Aggregation - Filtering

This section describes the different ways that aggregated values can be filtered in the grid.

Default Filtering

By default, when using Filters and Aggregations the filtering will only apply to the cell values in leaf-level rows, and not to any of the aggregated values in the group rows. Also, when a column filter is applied, the aggregated values shown in the group rows will be updated based on the filtered rows only.

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'country' , rowGroup : true } , { field : 'athlete' , rowGroup : true } , { field : 'year' } , { field : 'total' , aggFunc : 'sum' , filter : 'agNumberColumnFilter' } , ] ;

In the snippet above, rows are grouped by country and athlete. The Built-In Function sum is used to aggregate the total values.

The example below demonstrates how aggregated values update to reflect the applied filters. Note the following:

Apply a filter for the total column with the value 4

column with the value Note how the United States value in the total column is now 12, reflecting the now filtered leaf rows.

To prevent the Default Behaviour of Aggregated values being calculated from the Filtered results, and instead calculate them from the pre-filtered data, enable the suppressAggFilteredOnly option.

< ag - grid - angular [ suppressAggFilteredOnly ] = "suppressAggFilteredOnly" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . suppressAggFilteredOnly = true ;

The example below demonstrates this behaviour - when a filter is applied, group row aggregated values remain unchanged and show their original values representing the original unfiltered data. Note the following:

Apply a filter for the year column with the value 2008

column with the value Note how the values in the total column do not update to reflect the filtered data.

Filtering Group Aggregations

As the Default Behaviour of Filtering only applies to leaf-level rows, ignoring cell values in Group Rows, this prevents filtering group rows based on Aggregation values.

Enabling Group Aggregation Filtering

By default, column filters are not applied to cell values shown in Group Rows as they do not usually have any data of their own. However when using Aggregation, the aggregated columns in the group rows will show aggregated values computed based on their child rows.

You can filter the grid based on the group row aggregated values by setting the groupAggFiltering grid option as shown below:

< ag - grid - angular [ groupAggFiltering ] = "groupAggFiltering" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . groupAggFiltering = true ;

Once aggregation filtering is enabled and applied, when an aggregated value in a group row matches the filter, the matching group row will be shown as well as:

all the parent group rows of the matching group row up to the root level

all child and leaf-level rows of the matching group row

The example below demonstrates the behaviour when filtering aggregated values. Please go through the list of filtering scenarios below to better understand this functionality.

Note the following:

Using the total column apply a filter for the value 6. Note in the filtered grid the leaf row Natalie Coughlin is displayed with all of its parent group rows. Using the total column, now apply a filter for the value 38. Note that as the group row United States aggregated value matches the filter, all of its child and leaf-level rows as shown. Specifically, note that both United States-Swimming and United States-Gymnastics row groups are displayed under the United States row group. Using the total column, now apply a filter for the value 34. Note that as the group row United States-Swimming aggregated value matches the filter, this shows the United States-Swimming group row and all its leaf-level rows. However, unlike the previous filtering scenario, the group row United States-Gymnastics is not displayed any more, because the filter match is in the United States-Swimming group row only.

Take note of the following while using groupAggFiltering : Set Filters are not fully supported in conjunction with this feature.

When groupAggFiltering is enabled, Suppressing Filtered Aggregation is enabled by default.

Custom Group Aggregation Filtering

As seen above, the default behaviour of Filtering Group Aggregations is to apply the filter to all row group levels. If you’d like to change this behaviour and apply the filter only to specific group row levels, or specific grouped columns (regardless of the level these group columns appear), a callback can be provided to the groupAggFiltering property.

See an example implementation of this callback below.

< ag - grid - angular [ groupAggFiltering ] = "groupAggFiltering" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . groupAggFiltering = ( params ) => ! ! params . node . group ;

The snippet above demonstrates how the callback can be used to selectively apply filters. In this example, the filter condition is applied to group level rows only.

The example below demonstrates this specific scenario. Note the following:

Using the total column apply a filter for the value 6

column apply a filter for the value Note that no rows are displayed despite some leaf rows containing the value 6 - the row for Natalie Coughlin, for example. This is because the filter is applied to group rows only and there are no group rows with value 6 .

- the row for Natalie Coughlin, for example. This is because the filter is applied to group rows only and there are no group rows with value . Using the total column now apply a filter for the value 38

column now apply a filter for the value Note that the group row United States matches this filter due to its aggregated value, and also displays all of its child and leaf rows.

The properties of the Row Node provided by the groupAggFiltering callback parameters can be used to further customise row group filtering behaviour.

level number How many levels this node is from the top when grouping. group boolean | undefined true if this node is a group node (ie has children) leafGroup boolean true if this node is a group and the group is the bottom level in the tree. rowGroupColumn Column | null The row group column used for this group, e.g. the Country column instance.

Continue to the next section to learn about Other Aggregation Topics.