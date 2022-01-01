Angular Data Grid: Full Row Editing

Full row editing is for when you want all cells in the row to become editable at the same time. This gives the impression to the user that the record the row represents is being edited.

To enable full row editing, set the grid option editType = 'fullRow' .

If using custom cell editors, the cell editors will work in the exact same way with the following additions:

focusIn : If your cell editor has a focusIn() method, it will get called when the user tabs into the cell. This should be used to put the focus on the particular item to be focused, e.g. the textfield within your cell editor.

: If your cell editor has a method, it will get called when the user tabs into the cell. This should be used to put the focus on the particular item to be focused, e.g. the within your cell editor. focusOut : If your cell editor has a focusOut() method, it will get called when the user tabs out of the cell. No intended use for this, is just there to complement the focusIn() method.

: If your cell editor has a method, it will get called when the user tabs out of the cell. No intended use for this, is just there to complement the method. Events: When a row stops editing, the cellValueChanged event gets called for each column and rowValueChanged gets called once for the row.

Full row editing is not compatible with popup editors. This is because a) the grid would look confusing to pop up an editor for each cell in the row at the same time and b) the complexity of navigation and popup is almost impossible to model, so the grid and your application code would be messy and very error prone. If you are using full row edit, then you are prevented from using popup editors.

This does not mean that you cannot show a popup from your 'in cell' editor - you are free to do that - however the responsibility of showing and hiding the popup belongs with your editor. You may want to use the grid's focus events to hide the popups when the user tabs or clicks out of the cell.

Example: Full Row Edit

The example below shows full row editing. In addition to standard full row editing, the following should also be noted: