When working with cell selection, a Fill Handle allows you to run operations on cells as you adjust the size of the range.
Enabling the Fill Handle
To enable the Fill Handle, set
cellSelection.handle to
{ mode: 'fill' } in the
gridOptions as shown below:
<ag-grid-angular
[cellSelection]="cellSelection"
/* other grid options ... */ />
this.cellSelection = {
handle: {
mode: 'fill',
}
};
The example below demonstrates the default behaviour with the minimal configuration above:
Default Fill Handle
The default Fill Handle behaviour will be as close as possible to other spreadsheet applications. Note the following:
Single Cell
- When a single cell is selected and the range is increased, the value of that cell will be copied to the cells added to the range.
- When a single cell containing a number value is selected and the range is increased while pressing the ⌥ Alt key, that value will be incremented (or decremented if dragging to the left or up) by the value of one until all new cells have been filled.
Multi Cell
- When a range of numbers is selected and that range is extended, the Grid will detect the linear progression of the selected items and fill the extra cells with calculated values.
- When a range of strings or a mix of strings and numbers are selected and that range is extended, the range items will be copied in order until all new cells have been properly filled.
- When a range of numbers is selected and the range is increased while pressing the ⌥ Alt key, the behaviour will be the same as when a range of strings or mixed values is selected.
Range Reduction
- When reducing the size of the range, cells that are no longer part of the range will be cleared (set to
null). If your column uses a
valueParser, it will receive an empty string (
'') as the new value.
Preventing Range Reduction
Reducing a range selection with the Fill Handle will clear cell contents by default, as can be observed in the cell reduction example above.
If this behaviour for decreasing selection needs to be prevented, the flag
cellSelection.handle.suppressClearOnFillReduction should be set to
true.
Fill Handle Axis
By default, the Fill Handle can be dragged horizontally or vertically. If you wish to restrict the permitted direction of dragging to either horizontal or vertical, set
cellSelection.handle.direction to either
x for horizontal or
y for vertical.
<ag-grid-angular
[cellSelection]="cellSelection"
/* other grid options ... */ />
this.cellSelection = {
handle: {
mode: 'fill',
direction: 'x', // Fill Handle can only be dragged horizontally
}
};
Fill Handle Events
When using the fill handle the grid will fire the
fillStart event before it starts filling cells and the
fillEnd event when all cells have been filled. See the Custom User Function example below for an example of using these events.
Fill operation has started.
Fill operation has ended.
Custom User Function
Often there is a need to use a custom method to fill values instead of simply copying values or increasing number values using linear progression. In these scenarios, the
cellSelection.handle.setFillValue callback should be used.
<ag-grid-angular
[columnDefs]="columnDefs"
[cellSelection]="cellSelection"
/* other grid options ... */ />
this.columnDefs = [
{ field: 'country' },
{ field: 'year' },
{ field: 'sport' },
{ field: 'total' }
];
this.cellSelection = {
handle: {
mode: 'fill',
setFillValue: (params) => 'Custom Fill Value',
}
};
FillOperationParams
Properties available on the
FillOperationParams<TData = any, TContext = any> interface.
The mouse event for the fill operation.
The values that have been processed by the fill operation.
The RowNode of the current cell being changed.
The Column of the current cell being changed.
The values that were present before processing started.
The values that were present before processing, without the aggregation function.
The values that were present before processing, after being formatted by their value formatter
The index of the current processed value.
The value of the cell being currently processed by the Fill Operation.
The direction of the Fill Operation.
The grid api.
Application context as set on
gridOptions.context.
If a
setFillValue callback is provided, the fill handle will always run it. If the current values are not relevant to the
setFillValue function that was provided,
false should be returned to allow the grid to process the values as it normally would.
The example below will use the custom
setFillValue for the Day of the week column, but it will use the default operation for any other column.
Skipping Columns in the Fill Operation
The example below will use the custom
setFillValue to prevent values in the Country column from being altered by the Fill Handle.
When the
setFillValue function returns
params.currentCellValue that value is not added to the
params.values list. This allows users to skip any cells in the Fill Handle operation.
Non editable cells will not be changed by the Fill Handle, so there is no need to add custom logic to skip columns that aren't editable.
Read Only Edit
When the grid is in Read Only Edit mode the Fill Handle will not update the data inside the grid. Instead the grid fires
cellEditRequest events allowing the application to process the update request.
Value has changed after editing. Only fires when
readOnlyEdit=true.
The example below will show how to update cell value combining the Fill Handle with
readOnlyEdit=true.
Suppressing the Fill Handle
The Fill Handle can be disabled on a per column basis by setting the column definition property
suppressFillHandle to
true.
In the example below, please note that the Fill Handle is disabled in the Country and Date columns.
API Reference
Here you can find a full list of configuration options available when the handle options are in
'fill' mode.
'fill'
Set this to
true to prevent cell values from being cleared when the Range Selection is reduced by the Fill Handle.
Set to
'x' to force the fill handle direction to horizontal, or set to
'y' to force the fill handle direction to vertical.
Callback to fill values instead of simply copying values or increasing number values using linear progression.
