An alternative to using the browser's select popup for dropdowns inside the grid.

The Rich Select Cell Editor allows users to enter a cell value from a list of provided values by searching or filtering the list.

Enabling Rich Select Cell Editor

Edit any cell in the grid below to see the Rich Select Cell Editor.

Enabled with agRichSelectCellEditor and configured with IRichCellEditorParams .

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'English' , 'Spanish' , 'French' , 'Portuguese' , '(other)' ] , } } ]

Benefits over browser's select are as follows:

Uses DOM row virtualisation so very large lists can be displayed.

Integrates with the grid perfectly, avoiding glitches seen with the standard select.

Uses HTML to render the values: you can provide cell renderers to customise what each value looks like.

Customisation

Cell Renderer

The cell renderer used within the editor can be customised as shown below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellRenderer : ColourCellRenderer , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'AliceBlue' , 'AntiqueWhite' , 'Aqua' , ] , cellRenderer : ColourCellRenderer , valueListMaxHeight : 220 } } ]

Search Values

Different types of search are possible within the editor list as shown below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellRenderer : ColourCellRenderer , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'AliceBlue' , 'AntiqueWhite' , 'Aqua' , ] , allowTyping : true , filterList : true , highlightMatch : true , valueListMaxHeight : 220 } } ]

Allow Typing

The editor input can be configured to allow text input, which is used to match different parts of the editor list items as shown below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellRenderer : ColourCellRenderer , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'AliceBlue' , 'AntiqueWhite' , 'Aqua' , ] , allowTyping : true , filterList : true , highlightMatch : true , valueListMaxHeight : 220 } } ]

Format Values

Items in the editor list can be formatted as shown below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'English' , 'Spanish' , 'French' , 'Portuguese' , '(other)' ] , formatValue : value => value . toUpperCase ( ) } } ]

Async Values

List values can be provided asynchronously to the editor as shown below:

The values property can receive a Promise that resolves an array of values.

function getValueFromServer ( params : ICellEditorParams ) : Promise < string [ ] > { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { setTimeout ( ( ) => resolve ( [ 'English' , 'Spanish' , 'French' , 'Portuguese' , '(other)' ] ) , 1000 ) ; } ) ; }

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : getValueFromServer ( ) , } } ]

API Reference

Properties available on the IRichCellEditorParams<TData = any, TValue = any> interface. values Type TValue[] | RichCellEditorValuesCallback The list of values to be selected from. More details cell Height Type number The row height, in pixels, of each value. cell Renderer Type any The cell renderer to use to render each value. Cell renderers are useful for rendering rich HTML values, or when processing complex data. allow Typing Type boolean Default false Set to true to be able to type values in the display area. filter List Type true Default false If true it will filter the list of values as you type (only relevant when allowTyping=true ). search Type Type 'match' | 'matchAny' | 'fuzzy' Default 'fuzzy' The type of search algorithm that is used when searching for values. match - Matches if the value starts with the text typed. matchAny - Matches if the value contains the text typed. fuzzy - Matches the closest value to text typed. Note: When a cellRenderer is specified, this option will not work. highlight Match Type boolean Default false. If true , each item on the list of values will highlight the part of the text that matches the input. Note: It only makes sense to use this option when filterList is true and searchType is not fuzzy . search Debounce Delay Type number Default 300 The value in ms for the search algorithm debounce delay (only relevant when allowTyping=false ). value Placeholder Type string A string value to be used when no value has been selected. value List Gap Type number Default 4 The space in pixels between the value display and the list of items. value List Max Height Type number | string Default 'calc(var(--ag-row-height) * 6.5)' The maximum height of the list of items. If the value is a number it will be treated as pixels, otherwise it should be a valid CSS size string. value List Max Width Type number | string The maximum width of the list of items. If the value is a number it will be treated as pixels, otherwise it should be a valid CSS size string. Default: Width of the cell being edited. format Value Type Function A callback function that allows you to change the displayed value for simple data. More details

Continue to the next section: Number Cell Editor.