Angular Data Grid: Range Chart API
This section shows how Range Charts can be created via the Grid API.
Creating Range Charts
Range Charts can be created through
gridApi.createRangeChart() as shown below:
this.gridApi.createRangeChart({
chartType: 'groupedColumn',
cellRange: {
rowStartIndex: 0,
rowEndIndex: 4,
columns: ['country', 'gold', 'silver'],
},
// other options...
});
The snippet above creates a Range Chart with the
groupedColumn chart type using data from the first 4 and the
country,
gold,
silver columns. For a full list of options see Range Chart API.
The following example demonstrates how Range Charts can be created programmatically via
gridApi.createRangeChart(). Note the following:
- Clicking 'Top 5 Medal Winners' will chart the first five rows of Gold and Silver medals by Country.
- Clicking 'Bronze Medals by Country' will chart Bronze by Country using all rows (the provided cell range does not specify rows).
- Note the 'Bronze Medals by Country' chart is unlinked from the grid as
chartUnlinked=true. Notice that sorting in the grid does not affect the chart and there is no chart range in the grid.
Range Chart Dashboard
The following example passes a Chart Container to the API to place the chart in a location other than the grid's popup window. Note the following:
- The charts are placed in
divelements outside the grid.
- The two pie charts are showing aggregations rather than charting individual rows.
- Clicking on a chart highlights the range in the grid for which the chart is based.
- The bar chart is sensitive to changes in the rows. For example if you sort, the chart updates to always chart the first five rows.
- All data is editable in the grid. Changes to the grid data is reflected in the charts.
- The two pie charts have legends beneath. This is configured in the
chartThemeOverrides.
Hiding Chart Ranges
In some cases it may be desirable to hide the chart ranges in the grid, see Combination Charts.
To hide the chart ranges simply enable
suppressChartRanges=true on the
ChartRangeParams.
For more details refer to Range Chart API.
Combination Charts
It is possible to create the following combination chart types via
gridApi.createRangeChart():
- Column & Line (
chartType: 'columnLineCombo')
- Area & Column (
chartType: 'areaColumnCombo')
- Custom Combination (
chartType: 'customCombo')
When the
customCombo chart type is specified a new
CreateRangeChartParams.seriesChartTypes must also be supplied.
Also note that when
seriesChartTypes is present a
customCombo chart type is assumed, regardless of which
chartType
is supplied.
The
seriesChartTypes property accepts an array of
SeriesChartType objects as shown below:
api.createRangeChart({
chartType: 'customCombo',
cellRange: {
columns: ['month', 'rain', 'pressure', 'temp'],
},
seriesChartTypes: [
{ colId: 'rain', chartType: 'groupedColumn', secondaryAxis: false },
{ colId: 'pressure', chartType: 'line', secondaryAxis: true },
{ colId: 'temp', chartType: 'line', secondaryAxis: true }
],
aggFunc: 'sum',
});
The following series chart types are supported with combination charts:
- Line (
chartType: 'line')
- Area (
chartType: 'Area')
- Stacked Area (
chartType: 'stackedArea')
- Grouped Column (
chartType: 'groupedColumn')
- Stacked Column (
chartType: 'stackedColumn')
Note that only
line and
area series chart types can be plotted against a secondary axis.
The following example demonstrates the above configuration, note the following:
- The 'Rain' series uses a
groupedColumnchart type and is plotted against the primary Y axis (
secondaryAxis=false)
- 'Pressure' and 'Temp' use a
linechart type and are plotted against separate secondary Y axes (
secondaryAxis=true)
- Values are aggregated by the 'Month' category by setting
aggFunc: 'sum'
- Chart Ranges are hidden using
suppressChartRanges=true
Range Chart API
Range Charts can be created programmatically using:
Used to programmatically create charts from a range.
Properties available on the
CreateRangeChartParams interface.
Defines the range of cells to be charted. A range is normally defined with start and end rows and a list of columns. If the start and end rows are omitted, the range covers all rows (i.e. entire column contents are selected). The columns can either be defined using a start and end column (the range will cover the start and end columns and all columns in between), or columns can be supplied specifically in cases where the required columns are not adjacent to each other. See Add Cell Range for more information.
The type of chart to create.
By default, when a chart is displayed using the grid, the grid will highlight the range the chart is charting when the chart gets focus. To suppress this behaviour, set
suppressChartRanges=true.
Default:
false
The aggregation function that should be applied to all series data. The built-in aggregation functions are
'sum',
'min',
'max',
'count',
'avg',
'first',
'last'. Alternatively, custom aggregation functions can be provided if they conform to the
IAggFunc interface shown here.
The series chart type configurations used in combination charts
The default theme to use for the created chart. In addition to the default options you listed, you can also provide your own custom chart themes.
Options:
'ag-default',
'ag-default-dark',
'ag-material',
'ag-material-dark',
'ag-pastel',
'ag-pastel-dark',
'ag-vivid',
'ag-vivid-dark',
'ag-solar',
'ag-solar-dark'
If the chart is to be displayed outside of the grid then a chart container should be provided. If the chart is to be displayed using the grid's popup window mechanism then leave as
undefined.
Allows specific chart options in the current theme to be overridden. See Overriding Existing Themes.
When enabled the chart will be unlinked from the grid after creation, any updates to the data will not be reflected in the chart. See Unlinking Charts.
Default:
false
The API returns a
ChartRef object when a
chartContainer is provided. This is the same structure
that is provided to the
createChartContainer(chartRef) callback. The
ChartRef provides the application
with the
destroyChart() method that is required when the application wants to dispose the chart.
Next Up
