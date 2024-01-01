Control how selected rows and cells appear.

Row Selections

When row selection is enabled, you can set the color of selected rows using the selectedRowBackgroundColor parameter. If your grid uses alternating row colours we recommend setting this to a semi-transparent colour so that the alternating row colours are visible below it.

const myTheme = themeQuartz . withParams ( { selectedRowBackgroundColor : 'rgba(0, 255, 0, 0.1)' , } ) ;

Cell Selections

Cell selections can be created by clicking and dragging on the grid. Copying from a selection will briefly highlight the range of cells ( Ctrl + C ). There are several parameters to control the selection and highlight style:

const myTheme = themeQuartz . withParams ( { rangeSelectionBorderColor : 'rgb(193, 0, 97)' , rangeSelectionBorderStyle : 'dashed' , rangeSelectionBackgroundColor : 'rgb(255, 0, 128, 0.1)' , rangeSelectionHighlightColor : 'rgb(60, 188, 0, 0.3)' , } ) ;

Cell Selection for Integrated Charts

When using integrated charts with cell selections, the grid uses different colors to indicate the purpose of the cell ranges: