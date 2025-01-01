Row dragging can be combined with Row Grouping. This page focuses on grouping-specific configuration; see the Row Dragging overview for the general capabilities and limitations of the feature.
Managed Row Dragging
Managed Row Dragging can update grouped data automatically. The grid moves the dragged rows or groups and updates the underlying row data.
In this example, users can drag athletes and groups of athletes between countries.
Configuration
When using managed row dragging with grouping the following configuration is required:
getRowIdis required to uniquely identify rows.
rowDragManaged=trueis needed to enable managed dragging.
refreshAfterGroupEdit=trueis required so the grid re-evaluates the groups immediately after a drag changes the grouped column values.
rowDrag=trueneeds to be set in a column or in the auto group column definitions or the
rowDragEntireRow=truein the grid options.
suppressMoveWhenRowDragging=trueto avoid the performance penalty of rebuilding the whole hierarchy while dragging and to avoid the grid reordering rows mid-drag, which otherwise causes large visual jumps when parent branches move.
BatchEditModuleis recommended, together with
TextEditorModule(or your preferred editor modules) and to handle edit and batch edit events.
- Managed drag works only with Client-Side Row Model.
See Editing Groups for more on editing grouped data and
refreshAfterGroupEdit.
API Reference
Set to
true to enable Managed Row Dragging.
Set to
true to suppress moving rows while dragging the
rowDrag waffle. This option highlights the position where the row will be placed and it will only move the row on mouse up.
When
true, managed row dragging updates grouped column values so rows can move between groups. When
false,
managed dragging only reorders rows inside their existing group.
Unmanaged Row Dragging with Groups
Unmanaged Row Dragging can update the group membership in application code by handling the row drag events and mutating the data that drives the grid. This keeps all row models and grid features available because the grid simply emits events.
The example below shows unmanaged row dragging with Row Grouping where the following can be noted:
- The Athlete column enables a drag handle only for leaf rows via the callback version of
rowDrag.
- Because the grid does not manage reordering, dragging remains available even while sorting or filtering is applied.
- The example listens to
onRowDragMoveto change the
countryfor the dragged row in real time, and uses
api.applyTransaction({ update: [...] })to commit the change.
- The application can decide whether to update rows during the drag or after
rowDragEnd, and can allow changes regardless of sort and filter state.