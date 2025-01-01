Row dragging can be combined with Row Grouping. This page focuses on grouping-specific configuration; see the Row Dragging overview for the general capabilities and limitations of the feature.

Managed Row Dragging

Managed Row Dragging can update grouped data automatically. The grid moves the dragged rows or groups and updates the underlying row data.

In this example, users can drag athletes and groups of athletes between countries.

Configuration

When using managed row dragging with grouping the following configuration is required:

getRowId is required to uniquely identify rows.

is required to uniquely identify rows. rowDragManaged=true is needed to enable managed dragging.

is needed to enable managed dragging. refreshAfterGroupEdit=true is required so the grid re-evaluates the groups immediately after a drag changes the grouped column values.

is required so the grid re-evaluates the groups immediately after a drag changes the grouped column values. rowDrag=true needs to be set in a column or in the auto group column definitions or the rowDragEntireRow=true in the grid options.

needs to be set in a column or in the auto group column definitions or the in the grid options. suppressMoveWhenRowDragging=true to avoid the performance penalty of rebuilding the whole hierarchy while dragging and to avoid the grid reordering rows mid-drag, which otherwise causes large visual jumps when parent branches move.

to avoid the performance penalty of rebuilding the whole hierarchy while dragging and to avoid the grid reordering rows mid-drag, which otherwise causes large visual jumps when parent branches move. BatchEditModule is recommended, together with TextEditorModule (or your preferred editor modules) and to handle edit and batch edit events.

is recommended, together with (or your preferred editor modules) and to handle edit and batch edit events. Managed drag works only with Client-Side Row Model.

See Editing Groups for more on editing grouped data and refreshAfterGroupEdit .

API Reference

row Drag Managed boolean default: false Set to true to enable Managed Row Dragging. RowDragModule suppress Move When Row Dragging boolean default: false Set to true to suppress moving rows while dragging the rowDrag waffle. This option highlights the position where the row will be placed and it will only move the row on mouse up. RowDragModule

refresh After Group Edit boolean default: false When true , managed row dragging updates grouped column values so rows can move between groups. When false , managed dragging only reorders rows inside their existing group. RowDragModule

Unmanaged Row Dragging with Groups

Unmanaged Row Dragging can update the group membership in application code by handling the row drag events and mutating the data that drives the grid. This keeps all row models and grid features available because the grid simply emits events.

The example below shows unmanaged row dragging with Row Grouping where the following can be noted: