BigInt Filters allow you to filter
bigint data without precision loss.
Enabling BigInt Filters
The BigInt Filter is the default filter used for columns with
cellDataType: 'bigint' when the Set Filter is Disabled by Default. It can also be configured explicitly as shown below:
<ag-grid-angular
[columnDefs]="columnDefs"
/* other grid options ... */ />
this.columnDefs = [
{
field: 'totalBigInt',
cellDataType: 'bigint',
// BigInt Filter is used by default in Community version for bigInt columns
filter: true,
},
{
field: 'ledgerId',
// Explicitly configure column to use the BigInt Filter
filter: 'agBigIntColumnFilter',
},
];
BigInt Filter Parameters
BigInt Filters are configured through the
filterParams attribute of the column definition (
IBigIntFilterParams interface):
When specified, the input field will be of type
text, and this will be used as a regex of all the characters that are allowed to be typed. This will be compared against any typed character and prevent the character from appearing in the input if it does not match.
Typically used alongside
allowedCharPattern, this provides a custom formatter to convert the bigint value in the filter model into a string to be used in the filter input. This is the inverse of the
bigintParser.
Typically used alongside
allowedCharPattern, this provides a custom parser to convert the value entered in the filter inputs into a bigint that can be used for comparisons.
Specifies the buttons to be shown in the filter, in the order they should be displayed in. The options are:
'apply': If the Apply button is present, the filter is only applied after the user hits the Apply button.
'clear': The Clear button will clear the (form) details of the filter without removing any active filters on the column.
'reset': The Reset button will clear the details of the filter and any active filters on that column.
'cancel': The Cancel button will discard any changes that have been made to the filter in the UI, restoring the applied model.
If the Apply button is present, the filter popup will be closed immediately when the Apply or Reset button is clicked if this is set to
true.
Overrides the default debounce time in milliseconds for the filter. Defaults are:
TextFilter and
NumberFilter: 500ms. (These filters have text field inputs, so a short delay before the input is formatted and the filtering applied is usually appropriate).
DateFilter and
SetFilter: 0ms
By default, the two conditions are combined using
AND. You can change this default by setting this property. Options:
AND,
OR
The default filter option to be selected.
Array of filter options to present to the user.
Placeholder text for the filter textbox.
If
true, the
'inRange' filter option will include values equal to the start and end of the range.
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'equals' filter option.
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'greaterThan' and
'greaterThanOrEqual' filter options.
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'lessThan' and
'lessThanOrEqual' filter options.
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'notEqual' filter option.
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'inRange' filter option.
Maximum number of conditions allowed in the filter.
By default only one condition is shown, and additional conditions are made visible when the previous conditions are entered (up to
maxNumConditions). To have more conditions shown by default, set this to the number required. Conditions will be disabled until the previous conditions have been entered. Note that this cannot be greater than
maxNumConditions - anything larger will be ignored.
If set to
true, disables controls in the filter to mutate its state. Normally this would be used in conjunction with the Filter API.
Input Parsing and Validation
The BigInt Filter accepts decimal integer syntax only:
500and
500nare both accepted and parse to
500n.
- Hex, binary, decimals and scientific notation are rejected.
- Invalid input is handled via standard validation and does not crash the grid.
BigInt Filter Model
The Filter Model describes the current state of the applied BigInt Filter:
Filter type is always
'bigint'
The bigint value(s) associated with the filter. Custom filters can have no values (hence both are optional). Range filter has two values (from and to), where
filter acts as a
from value.
Range filter
to value.
One of the filter options, e.g.
'equals'
BigInt Filter Options
The BigInt Filter presents the same list of Filter Options as the Number Filter:
|Option Name
|Option Key
|Included by Default
|Equals
equals
|Yes
|Does not equal
notEqual
|Yes
|Greater than
greaterThan
|Yes
|Greater than or equal to
greaterThanOrEqual
|Yes
|Less than
lessThan
|Yes
|Less than or equal to
lessThanOrEqual
|Yes
|Between
inRange
|Yes
|Blank
blank
|Yes
|Not blank
notBlank
|Yes
|Choose one
empty
|No
The default option for the BigInt Filter is
equals.
Applying the BigInt Filter
Applying the BigInt Filter is described in more detail in the following sections: