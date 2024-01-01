Excel Export allows you to freeze parts of the exported content.
By default, all rows and columns exported to Excel are scrollable. However, you can easily control the content you want to freeze to make them always visible.
Freezing Headers
You can freeze all column headers and group column headers in the Excel export by setting the
freezeRows property to
headers.
Note the following:
- The exported sheet will have all column headers frozen in place.
Freezing Pinned Rows
Grouped columns can be exported to Excel as grouped columns. However, there are a few points to keep in mind to configure this correctly:
You can freeze all rows that are pinned to the top of the grid in the Excel export by setting the
freezeRows property to
headersAndPinnedRows.
Note the following:
- The exported sheet will have all headers and pinned top rows of the grid frozen in place.
Freezing Pinned Columns
You can freeze all pinned columns in the Excel export by setting the
freezeColumns property to
pinned.
Note the following:
- The exported sheet will have all columns pinned at the start (left) of the grid frozen in place.
If you are using RTL - Right To Left, columns pinned to the
right will be frozen in place.
Freeze Callback
For cases where you need to freeze more than just headers and pinned columns, both properties
freezeColumns and
freezeRows take a callback function. These callback function will be called for each column and each rows of the grid content will be frozen in place as long as
true is returned, once
false is returned the function will no longer be called and content will be scrollable.
Note the following:
- The top 20 rows are exported as frozen.
- All columns until
goldare exported as frozen.
The callback function for rows are only called for grid rows, which means that when using this feature, all headers are automatically frozen.
Next Up
Continue to the next section: Data Types.