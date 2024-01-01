When using row grouping, you can customize what gets selected when selecting a row group using the rowSelection.groupSelects grid property.

group Selects GroupSelectionMode default: 'self' Determine group selection behaviour

There are three values of groupSelects , corresponding to three modes of operation for selection of row groups:

'self' : Selecting a row group selects only that row and none of the rows within the group.

: Selecting a row group selects only that row and none of the rows within the group. 'descendants' : Selecting a row group recursively selects all rows within the group. The group row will also display as selected. When any of the descendants of the group row are deselected, the group row will display as "indeterminate". In this mode, the group row node will not be part of the selected nodes returned from api.getSelectedNodes() .

: Selecting a row group recursively selects all rows within the group. The group row will also display as selected. When any of the descendants of the group row are deselected, the group row will display as "indeterminate". In this mode, the group row node will not be part of the selected nodes returned from . 'filteredDescendants' : As for 'descendants' , but only those grouped rows that satisfy the currently active filter will be selected/unselected. Note in particular that when some rows are filtered out of a group, selecting that group row will leave it in an indeterminate state.

Use the controls above the grid to explore the effects of different values for groupSelects . For example, try the following:

Select 'filteredDescendants' from the "Group Selects" dropdown Type in a filter Select a group Notice that all filtered rows are selected. Upon removing the filter, the non-filtered rows are not selected. Notice that the group checkbox becomes indeterminate even while all its filtered descendants are selected. This is because the selected state of the group node is independent of the filter, so it becomes indeterminate since not all of its descendants are selected.

Preventing Leaf Nodes from Being Selected

The example below is similar to the previous example except it does not render checkboxes on the leaf level nodes, allowing only entire groups to be selected. This is achieved by providing a function for rowSelection.checkboxes and setting rowSelection.hideDisabledCheckboxes = true .

Alternatively, you may instead prefer to provide a function to autoGroupColumnDef.cellRendererParams.checkbox . This will instead render checkboxes next to the expansion chevron in the group cell. You will still need to set rowSelection.hideDisabledCheckboxes = true to prevent checkboxes from being visible.

Checkboxes in Group Cells

By default, the grid will render checkboxes in their own column. If there is a preference for rendering checkboxes in the group cell, next to the expansion chevron, this can be done by:

Disabling checkboxes in the checkbox column: rowSelection.checkboxes = false Enabling checkboxes in the group cell renderer: autoGroupColumnDef.cellRendererParams.checkbox = true

This is illustrated below. Note that the checkbox column will still be rendered unless rowSelection.headerCheckbox is also set to false .

API Reference

See the API reference in Row Selection.