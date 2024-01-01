Row Selection can allow users to select rows in a tree structure.

Selecting Descendants

When using Multiple Row Selection with a tree structure, the grid can be configured to impact descendant and ancestor rows when a row is selected.

To enable hierarchical selection, set the rowSelection.groupSelects option to one of the following values:

'self' : Selecting a parent row has no additional side effects.

: Selecting a parent row has no additional side effects. 'descendants' : Selecting a parent row will select all of its descendants.

: Selecting a parent row will select all of its descendants. 'filteredDescendants' : Selecting a parent row will select all of its descendants that pass the filter.

The example above demonstrates the following configuration:

< ag - grid - angular [ rowSelection ] = "rowSelection" / > this . rowSelection = { mode : 'multiple' , groupSelects : 'descendants' , } ;

Checkboxes in Group Cells

When using Row Selection with Tree Data, the grid can be configured to render checkboxes in the group cell, to the right of the expand/collapse chevron.

This can be configured on the Group Column Definition by setting the cellRendererParams.checkbox option to true .

The example above demonstrates the following configuration to render checkboxes in the group cell, and Removes the Default Checkboxes:

< ag - grid - angular [ autoGroupColumnDef ] = "autoGroupColumnDef" [ rowSelection ] = "rowSelection" / > this . autoGroupColumnDef = { cellRendererParams : { checkbox : true , } , } ; this . rowSelection = { mode : 'multiRow' , checkboxes : false , headerCheckbox : false , } ;

Next Up

Continue to the next section to learn how to configure Filtering.