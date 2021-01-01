Angular Data Grid: Provided Cell Editors
The grid comes with some cell editors provided out of the box. These cell editors are listed here.
The provided cell editors are as follows:
agTextCellEditor: Simple text editor that uses a standard HTML
input. This is the default.
agPopupTextCellEditor: Same as 'text' but as popup.
agLargeTextCellEditor: A text popup for inputting larger, multi-line text.
agSelectCellEditor: Simple editor that uses a standard HTML
select.
agPopupSelectCellEditor: Same as 'select' but as popup.
agRichSelectCellEditor (AG Grid Enterprise only): A rich select popup that uses row virtualisation.
agTextCellEditor / agPopupTextCellEditor
Simple text editors that use the standard HTML
input tag.
agTextCellEditor is the default used if you do not explicitly set a cell editor.
The only parameter for text cell editors is
useFormatter. If set to
true, the grid will use the provided
colDef.cellFormatter (if one is present).
agLargeTextCellEditor
Simple editor that uses the standard HTML
textarea tag.
The
agLargeTextCellEditor takes the following parameters:
maxLength: Max number of characters to allow. Default is 200.
rows: Number of character rows to display. Default is 10.
cols: Number of character columns to display. Default is 60.
agSelectCellEditor / agPopupSelectCellEditor
Simple editors that use the standard HTML
select tag.
The only parameter for text cell editors is
values. Use this to provide a list of values to the cell editor.
<ag-grid-angular
[columnDefs]="columnDefs"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-angular>
this.columnDefs = [
{
field: 'language',
cellEditor: 'agSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
values: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French', 'Portuguese', '(other)'],
},
}
];
We have found the standard HTML Select doesn't have an API that's rich enough to play
properly with the grid. When a cell is double clicked to start editing, it is desired that
the Select is a) shown and b) opened ready for selection. There is no API to open a browsers
Select. For this reason to edit there are two interactions needed 1) double click to start
editing and 2) single click to open the Select.
We also observed different results while using keyboard navigation to control editing, e.g. while using Enter to start editing. Some browsers would open the Select, others would not. This is down to the browser implementation and given there is no API for opening the Select, there is nothing the grid can do.
If you are unhappy with the additional click required, we advise you don't depend on the browsers standard Select (ie avoid
agSelectCellEditor and
agPopupSelectCellEditor) and instead use
agRichSelectCellEditor or
create your own using a Cell Editor Component.
agRichSelectCellEditor
Available in AG Grid Enterprise only. An alternative to using the browser's
select popup for dropdowns inside the grid.
The
agRichSelectCellEditor has the following benefits over the browser's
select popup:
- Uses DOM row visualisation so very large lists can be displayed.
- Integrates with the grid perfectly, avoiding glitches seen with the standard select.
- Uses HTML to render the values: you can provide cell renderers to customise what each value looks like.
- FuzzySearch of values: You can type within the RichSelectCellEditor to select a specific record.
The
agRichSelectCellEditor takes the following parameters:
values: List of values to be selected from.
cellHeight: The row height, in pixels, of each value.
formatValue: A callback function that allows you to change the displayed value for simple data.
cellRenderer: The cell renderer to use to render each value. Cell renderers are useful for rendering rich HTML values, or when processing complex data. See Cell Rendering Components for creating custom cell renderers.
searchDebounceDelay (Default: 300): The value in
msfor the fuzzy search debounce delay.