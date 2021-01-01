Angular Data Grid: Row Grouping - Unbalanced Groups
This section covers Unbalanced Groups - when grouping by rows that can contain
null or
undefined group values.
Handling Unbalanced Groups
If there are rows containing
null or
undefined values for the column that is being grouped then these rows will not
be grouped. We refer to this scenario as Unbalanced Groups in that there is a mix of groups and rows as siblings.
The following example demonstrates:
- Data is grouped by column 'State'. Rows are either grouped by state 'New York', 'California' or not grouped.
- Removing the grouping shows that the non grouped rows have no 'State' value.
If you do not want rows with null or undefined to be left out of groups, but want a group created to contain these empty values, then change your data and replace the null and undefined values with something (eg the string 'Empty' or a string with a blank space character i.e. ' ').