This section covers Locking Group Columns which restricts users from ungrouping or rearranging group ordering.

By default, when no groupLockGroupColumns option is specified or if groupLockGroupColumns = 0 is specified, then no group column locking will be applied.

Locking Single Group Column

To lock group columns, provide the number of group columns to lock to the grid option groupLockGroupColumns . For example, to lock the first group column, you can specify groupLockGroupColumns = 1 as shown below:

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" [ groupLockGroupColumns ] = "groupLockGroupColumns" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'country' , rowGroup : true , enableRowGroup : true , } , { field : 'year' , rowGroup : true , enableRowGroup : true } , { field : 'sport' , rowGroup : true , enableRowGroup : true } , { field : 'gold' } , { field : 'silver' } , { field : 'bronze' } , ] ; this . groupLockGroupColumns = 1 ;

Note in the example above the following:

There are three active row groups as the supplied country , year and sport column definitions have rowGroup=true declared.

Group Column locking has only been applied to the first group column country .

Only year and sport columns can be rearranged or removed. While country cannot be rearranged or removed.

The option to Un-Group All from the Group Column's context menu is displayed but clicking it doesn’t ungroup the Country group as it's locked - it only ungroups any other groups.

Locking Multiple Group Columns

To lock multiple group columns, you can either specify the number of group columns to lock or you can provide the value groupLockGroupColumns = -1 , which will lock all group columns.

For example, to lock the first two group columns, you can specify groupLockGroupColumns = 2 :

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" [ groupLockGroupColumns ] = "groupLockGroupColumns" [ groupDisplayType ] = "groupDisplayType" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'country' , rowGroup : true , enableRowGroup : true , } , { field : 'year' , rowGroup : true , enableRowGroup : true } , { field : 'sport' , rowGroup : true , enableRowGroup : true } , { field : 'gold' } , ] ; this . groupLockGroupColumns = 2 ; this . groupDisplayType = 'multipleColumns' ;

Note in the example above the following:

There are three active row groups as the supplied country , year and sport column definitions have rowGroup=true declared.

Group Column locking has been applied to the first two group column country and year .

As the example has groupDisplayType='multipleColumns' , it is possible to Un-Group by Sport via the Sport Column's context menu. The column menus for the Country and Year columns include the Un-group by Country and Un-group by Year menu options, but as Country and Year columns are locked, these menu items are disabled.

