Angular Data GridRow Grouping - Locking Group Columns
This section covers Locking Group Columns which restricts users from ungrouping or rearranging group ordering.
By default, when no
groupLockGroupColumns option is specified or if
groupLockGroupColumns = 0 is specified, then no group column locking will be applied.
Locking Single Group Column
To lock group columns, provide the number of group columns to lock to the grid option
groupLockGroupColumns. For example, to lock the first group column, you can specify
groupLockGroupColumns = 1 as shown below:
<ag-grid-angular
[columnDefs]="columnDefs"
[groupLockGroupColumns]="groupLockGroupColumns"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-angular>
this.columnDefs = [
{ field: 'country', rowGroup: true, enableRowGroup: true, },
{ field: 'year', rowGroup: true, enableRowGroup: true },
{ field: 'sport', rowGroup: true, enableRowGroup: true },
{ field: 'gold' },
{ field: 'silver' },
{ field: 'bronze' },
];
// possible options: '-1', '0', '1', '2', '3', etc...
this.groupLockGroupColumns = 1;
Note in the example above the following:
-
There are three active row groups as the supplied
country,
yearand
sportcolumn definitions have
rowGroup=truedeclared.
-
Group Column locking has only been applied to the first group column
country.
-
Only
yearand
sportcolumns can be rearranged or removed. While
countrycannot be rearranged or removed.
-
The option to
Un-Group Allfrom the Group Column's context menu is displayed but clicking it doesn’t ungroup the
Countrygroup as it's locked - it only ungroups any other groups.
Locking Multiple Group Columns
To lock multiple group columns, you can either specify the number of group columns to lock or you can provide the value
groupLockGroupColumns = -1, which will lock all group columns.
For example, to lock the first two group columns, you can specify
groupLockGroupColumns = 2:
<ag-grid-angular
[columnDefs]="columnDefs"
[groupLockGroupColumns]="groupLockGroupColumns"
[groupDisplayType]="groupDisplayType"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-angular>
this.columnDefs = [
{ field: 'country', rowGroup: true, enableRowGroup: true, },
{ field: 'year', rowGroup: true, enableRowGroup: true },
{ field: 'sport', rowGroup: true, enableRowGroup: true },
{ field: 'gold' },
];
this.groupLockGroupColumns = 2;
this.groupDisplayType = 'multipleColumns';
Note in the example above the following:
-
There are three active row groups as the supplied
country,
yearand
sportcolumn definitions have
rowGroup=truedeclared.
-
Group Column locking has been applied to the first two group column
countryand
year.
-
As the example has
groupDisplayType='multipleColumns', it is possible to
Un-Group by Sportvia the Sport Column's context menu. The column menus for the
Countryand
Yearcolumns include the
Un-group by Countryand
Un-group by Yearmenu options, but as Country and Year columns are locked, these menu items are disabled.
