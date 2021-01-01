Angular Data Grid: Filter API
You can access and set the models for filters through the grid API, or access individual filter instances directly for more control. This page details how to do both.
Get / Set All Filter Models
It is possible to get the state of all filters using the grid API method
getFilterModel(), and to set the state using
setFilterModel(). These methods manage the filters states via the
getModel() and
setModel() methods of the
individual filters.
// Gets filter model via the grid API
const model = this.gridApi.getFilterModel();
// Sets the filter model via the grid API
this.gridApi.setFilterModel(model);
The filter model represents the state of filters for all columns and has the following structure:
// Sample filter model via getFilterModel()
{
athlete: {
filterType: 'text',
type: 'startsWith',
filter: 'mich'
},
age: {
filterType: 'number',
type: 'lessThan',
filter: 30
}
}
This is useful if you want to save the global filter state and apply it at a later stage. It is also useful for server-side filtering, where you want to pass the filter state to the server.
Reset All Filters
You can reset all filters by doing the following:
this.gridApi.setFilterModel(null);
Example: Get / Set All Filter Models
The example below shows getting and setting all the filter models in action.
Save Filter Modelsaves the current filter state, which will then be displayed.
Restore Saved Filter Modelrestores the saved filter state back into the grid.
Set Custom Filter Modeltakes a custom hard-coded filter model and applies it to the grid.
Reset Filterswill clear all active filters.
Destroy Filterdestroys the filter for the Athlete column by calling
gridApi.destroyFilter('athlete'). This removes any active filter from that column, and will cause the filter to be created with new initialisation values the next time it is interacted with.
(Note: the example uses the Enterprise-only Set Filter).
Accessing Individual Filter Component Instances
It is also possible to access the filter components directly if you want to interact with a specific filter. This also works for your own custom filters, where you can get a reference to the underlying filtering instance (i.e. what was created when AG Grid called
new on your filter). Calling
api.getFilterInstance(colKey) will return a reference to the filter instance for the column with key
colKey.
// Get a reference to the 'name' filter instance
const filterInstance = this.gridApi.getFilterInstance('name');
All of the methods of the filter are available on the instance. If using a custom filter, any other methods you have added will also be present, allowing bespoke behaviour to be added to your filter.
For filters that are created asynchronously, including React 16+ components,
getFilterInstance will return
null if the filter has not already been created. If your app uses asynchronous components, use the optional
callback function which will be invoked with the filter instance when it is available.
// Get a reference to an asynchronously created filter instance
this.gridApi.getFilterInstance('name', filterInstance => {
// ... use filterInstance here
});
Re-running Grid Filtering
After filters have been changed via their API, you must ensure the method
gridApi.onFilterChanged() is called to tell the grid to filter the rows again. If
gridApi.onFilterChanged() is not called, the grid will still show the data relevant to the filters before they were updated through the API.
// Get a reference to the filter instance
const filterInstance = this.gridApi.getFilterInstance('name');
// Set the filter model
filterInstance.setModel({
filterType: 'text',
type: 'startsWith',
filter: 'abc',
});
// Tell grid to run filter operation again
this.gridApi.onFilterChanged();
Reset Individual Filters
You can reset a filter to its original state by getting the filter instance and setting the model to
null.
// Get a reference to the filter instance
const filterInstance = this.gridApi.getFilterInstance('name');
// Set the model to null
filterInstance.setModel(null);
// Tell grid to run filter operation again
this.gridApi.onFilterChanged();
Example: Accessing Individual Filters
The example below shows how you can interact with an individual filter instance, using the Set Filter as an example.
Get Mini Filter Textwill print the text from the Set Filter's Mini Filter to the console.
Save Mini Filter Textwill save the Mini Filter text.
Restore Mini Filter Textwill restore the Mini Filter text from the saved state.
Reset Filterwill reset the filter.
(Note: the example uses the Enterprise-only Set Filter).