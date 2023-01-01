Angular Data Grid: Row Grouping - Custom Group Filtering
This section shows how to customise row group filtering - such as providing different filters on the group columns than the underlying columns.
Custom Group Column Filtering
To filter across all levels of the grouping in a single filter, you can use the Set Filter Tree List.
Otherwise, in order to know what values to use in the group column filter, a
filterValueGetter should be supplied to the
autoGroupColumnDef as shown below:
Function or expression. Gets the value for filtering purposes.
Single Group Column
<ag-grid-angular
[columnDefs]="columnDefs"
[autoGroupColumnDef]="autoGroupColumnDef"
[groupDisplayType]="groupDisplayType"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-angular>
this.columnDefs = [
{ field: 'sport', rowGroup: true, hide: true },
{ field: 'country', rowGroup: true, hide: true },
{ field: 'gold' },
{ field: 'silver' },
{ field: 'bronze' },
];
this.autoGroupColumnDef = {
// enables filtering on the group column with specified filter type
filter: 'agTextColumnFilter',
// supplies 'sport' values to the filter
filterValueGetter: params => params.data.sport,
};
this.groupDisplayType = 'singleColumn';
In the snippet above the rows are grouped by
sport and
country, however there is only a single group column. This is why a
filterValueGetter is required to supply the filter values. In this case, reading the
sport property from the row.
Note that Adding Values to Leaf Nodes using a
valueGetter or a
field will also allow filtering once the
filter column property is enabled. However, filtering will be performed using the leaf values in this case.
When applying a filter directly on the group column instead of using the Group Column Filter, the filter model is tied to the group column instead of the underlying columns. To set the filter via the Grid API on a single group column (
setFilterModel), it needs to be referenced using the name
ag-Grid-AutoColumn.
this.gridApi.setFilterModel({
'ag-Grid-AutoColumn': {
filterType: 'text',
type: 'contains',
filter: 'Skiing'
},
});
The following example demonstrates filtering with a single group column. Note the following:
- Rows are grouped by
sportand
countryunder a Single Group Column.
- A
filterValueGetteris supplied to the group column which returns
sportvalues to the filter.
- Clicking the
Filter Skiing Sportsbutton at the top will set the filter using the Grid API
setFilterModel. Note that the reference name
ag-Grid-AutoColumnis used.
Multiple Group Columns
Filtering with Multiple Group Columns uses the same approach as described above with a Single Group Column, however the
filterValueGetter must return different filter values for each group column, as shown below:
<ag-grid-angular
[columnDefs]="columnDefs"
[autoGroupColumnDef]="autoGroupColumnDef"
[groupDisplayType]="groupDisplayType"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-angular>
this.columnDefs = [
{ field: 'sport', rowGroup: true, hide: true },
{ field: 'country', rowGroup: true, hide: true },
{ field: 'gold' },
{ field: 'silver' },
{ field: 'bronze' },
];
this.autoGroupColumnDef = {
// enables filtering on the group column with specified filter type
filter: 'agTextColumnFilter',
// supplies filter values to the column filters based on the colId
filterValueGetter: params => {
const colId = params.column.getColId();
if (colId.includes('sport')) {
return params.data.sport;
} else if (colId.includes('country')) {
return params.data.country;
}
},
};
this.groupDisplayType = 'multipleColumns';
Note in the snippet above that the
filterValueGetter uses the
colId value to determine which filter value to return, although different strategies may be required for different column configurations.
Similar to when using a single group column, the filter model is tied to the group columns instead of the underlying columns. To set the filter via the Grid API against each of the group columns,
ag-Grid-AutoColumn-[colId] is used, where
[colId] is the column id.
this.gridApi.setFilterModel({
'ag-Grid-AutoColumn-sport': {
filterType: 'text',
type: 'contains',
filter: 'Skiing'
},
});
The following example demonstrates filtering with multiple group columns. Note the following:
- Rows are grouped by
sportand
countryacross Multiple Group Columns.
- A
filterValueGetteris supplied to extract the correct filter value for each group column.
- Clicking the
Filter Skiing Sportsbutton at the top will set the filter using the Grid API
setFilterModel. Note that the reference name
ag-Grid-AutoColumn-sportis used, as
sportis the column id for the column where the filter is changing.
Group Rows
The Group Rows display type does not have group columns, so filters can only be defined on the underlying columns.
If the columns used in the grouping are hidden, they can still be filtered by using the Filters Tool Panel.
The following example demonstrates filtering with row groups. Note the following:
- Rows are grouped by
sportand
countryunder Group Rows.
- The Filters Tool Panel is shown, which allows filtering to be performed on
sportand
countryvalues.
