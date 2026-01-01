The Rich Select Cell Editor supports cell renderers, value formatting, search and typing behaviour, multi-selection, and complex object values.

Cell Renderer Copy Link

The cell renderer used within the editor can be customised as shown below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellRenderer : ColourCellRenderer , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'AliceBlue' , 'AntiqueWhite' , 'Aqua' , ] , cellRenderer : ColourCellRenderer , valueListMaxHeight : 220 } } ]

The interface for the Rich CellEditor Component is as follows: interface ICellEditorRendererAngularComp { agInit ( params : IRichCellEditorRendererParams ) : void ; } The Component is provided props containing, amongst other things, the value to be rendered. class MyCustomEditorRenderer implements ICellEditorRendererAngularComp { agInit ( props : IRichCellEditorRendererParams ) : void { this . value = props . value ; } The provided props (interface IRichCellEditorRendererParams) are:

Search Values Copy Link

Different types of search are possible within the editor list as shown below:

search Type Copy Link 'match' | 'matchAny' | 'fuzzy' default: 'fuzzy' The type of search algorithm that is used when searching for values. match - Matches if the value starts with the text typed. matchAny - Matches if the value contains the text typed. fuzzy - Matches the closest value to text typed. Note: When a cellRenderer is specified, this option will not work.

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'AliceBlue' , 'AntiqueWhite' , 'Aqua' , ] , searchType : 'match' , } } ]

Allow Typing Copy Link

The editor input can be configured to allow text input, which is used to match different parts of the editor list items as shown below:

allow Typing Copy Link boolean default: false Set to true to be able to type values in the display area.

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellRenderer : ColourCellRenderer , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'AliceBlue' , 'AntiqueWhite' , 'Aqua' , ] , allowTyping : true , filterList : true , highlightMatch : true , } } ]

Format Values Copy Link

Items in the editor list can be formatted as shown below:

format Value Copy Link Function A callback function that allows you to change the displayed value for simple data.

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'English' , 'Spanish' , 'French' , 'Portuguese' , '(other)' ] , formatValue : value => value . toUpperCase ( ) } } ]

Multi Selection Copy Link

The editor can be configured to allow the selection of multiple values as shown below:

multi Select Copy Link boolean If true this component will allow multiple items from the list of values to be selected. suppress Multi Select Pill Renderer Copy Link boolean When multiSelect=true the editor will automatically show the selected items as "pills". Set this property to true suppress this behaviour.

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'AliceBlue' , 'AntiqueWhite' , 'Aqua' , ] , multiSelect : true , } } ]

Complex Objects Copy Link

When working with complex objects, a formatValue callback function is required to convert that complex object into a string that can be rendered by the Rich Select Editor. If the Grid Column being edited is not using complex values, or if the Rich Select Editor value object has a different format (different properties) than the object used by the Grid Column , a parseValue callback function is required to convert the editor format into the grid column's format.

format Value Copy Link Function A callback function that allows you to change the displayed value for simple data. parse Value Copy Link Function A callback function that allows you to convert the value of the Rich Select Editor to the data format of the Grid Column when they are different.

When working with Cell Renderers , a formatValue callback should still be provided so it will be possible to use functionality that relies on string values such as allowTyping .

const colors = [ { name : "Pink" , code : "#FFC0CB" } , ] ; columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agRichSelectCellEditor' , valueFormatter : ( p ) => ` ${ p . value . name } ( ${ p . value . code } ) ` , valueParser : ( p ) => p . newValue , cellDataType : 'object' , cellEditorParams : { values : colors , formatValue : ( v ) => v . name , } } ]