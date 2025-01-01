The grid shows built-in overlays when data is loading or being exported and when there is no data or no rows match the current filter.

The following example demonstrates all the provided overlays.

Toggle the loading state to show/hide the loading overlay.

Note that the loading overlay takes precedence over the other provided overlays if they are shown at the same time.

Clear Row Data shows the no rows overlay.

Set Non Matching Filter sets row data and a non-matching filter to show the no matching rows overlay.

Export CSV exports the data to CSV and shows the exporting overlay.

Loading

The loading overlay is displayed when the grid property loading is set to true and takes precedence over the other provided overlays.

loading Copy Link boolean default: undefined Show or hide the loading overlay. true : the loading overlay is shown. false : the loading overlay is hidden. undefined : the grid will automatically show the loading overlay until rowData and columnDefs are provided. (Client Side Row Model only)

No Rows

When there are no rows the grid automatically displays the no-rows overlay.

No Matching Rows

The no-matching-rows overlay is displayed when the grid has rows but none of the rows match the current filter criteria.

Exporting

The exporting overlay is displayed when data is being exported from the grid to CSV or Excel.

Customisation

The provided overlays can be customised to change their content or completely replaced with custom components. The grid still manages the timing of when the overlays are displayed based on grid state.

Text Customisation

Customise the text within the provided overlays via the overlayComponentParams grid option using the OverlayComponentUserParams interface.

Properties available on the OverlayComponentUserParams interface. loading Copy Link LoadingOverlayUserParams Parameters to customise the provided loading overlay. no Rows Copy Link NoRowsOverlayUserParams Parameters to customise the provided no-rows overlay. no Matching Rows Copy Link NoMatchingRowsOverlayUserParams Parameters to customise the provided no-matching-rows overlay. exporting Copy Link ExportingOverlayUserParams Parameters to customise the provided exporting overlay.

< ag - grid - angular [ overlayComponentParams ] = "overlayComponentParams" / > this . overlayComponentParams = { loading : { overlayText : 'Please wait while your data is loading...' } , noRows : { overlayText : 'This grid has no data!' } , noMatchingRows : { overlayText : 'Current Filter Matches No Rows' } , exporting : { overlayText : 'Exporting your data...' } , } ;

Custom Overlay Components

To provide a custom component for the provided overlays implement one of the following interfaces: ILoadingOverlayAngularComp , INoRowsOverlayAngularComp , INoMatchingRowsOverlayAngularComp or IExportingOverlayAngularComp .

Implement this interface to provide a custom overlay when data is being loaded.

interface ILoadingOverlayAngularComp { // Mandatory - Params for rendering this component. agInit(params: ILoadingOverlayParams): void; // Gets called when the `overlayComponentParams` grid option is updated refresh?(params: TParams): void; }

The INoRowsOverlayAngularComp , INoMatchingRowsOverlayAngularComp or IExportingOverlayAngularComp interfaces follow a similar pattern to the ILoadingOverlayAngularComp above.

Then set the custom overlay to its matching key in the components map as described in Overriding Grid Components. Custom parameters can be supplied via the overlayComponentParams grid option.

< ag - grid - angular [ components ] = "components" / > this . components = { agLoadingOverlay : CustomLoadingOverlay , agNoRowsOverlay : CustomNoRowsOverlay , agNoMatchingRowsOverlay : CustomNoMatchingRows , agExportingOverlay : CustomExportingOverlay } ;

Overlay Component Selector

To dynamically override a provided overlay with a custom component implement the overlayComponentSelector(params) callback. The callback params include an overlayType property which identifies which of the provided overlays that grid wants to display. The return type should match the OverlaySelectorResult interface.

overlay Component Selector Copy Link OverlaySelectorFunc Initial Callback to dynamically provide a custom overlay component complete with custom params based on the selector params.

Returning undefined from the selector will fall back to the overlay specified in params.overlayType .

< ag - grid - angular [ overlayComponentSelector ] = "overlayComponentSelector" / > this . overlayComponentSelector = ( params ) => { if ( params . overlayType === 'loading' ) { return { component : CustomLoadingOverlay , params : { loadingMessage : 'Please wait while data is loading...' } } ; } return undefined ; } ;

In the example below the loading overlay is overridden via the overlayComponentSelector but the no rows overlay is not.

Combined Overlay Component

Provide a custom component to overlayComponent to be used in place of all the provided overlays. The custom component receives a overlayType parameter which identifies which of the provided overlays should be displayed. This can be used to conditionally render different content based on the overlay type.

Custom parameters can be supplied to the overlay component via the overlayComponentParams grid option.

overlay Component Copy Link any Initial Provide a custom overlay component to be used for all grid provided overlays (loading, no rows, no matching rows, exporting etc). overlay Component Params Copy Link any Customise the parameters provided to the overlayComponent . Provided overlays accept parameters specified on the OverlayComponentUserParams interface. Any custom parameters can also be provided for custom overlay components.

< ag - grid - angular [ overlayComponent ] = "overlayComponent" [ overlayComponentParams ] = "overlayComponentParams" / > this . overlayComponent = CustomOverlay ; this . overlayComponentParams = { loadingMessage : 'Custom loading message' , noRowsMessage : 'Custom no rows message' } ;

In the example below a single custom component is provided to the grid which contains the conditional logic about what to render for each overlayType .

Suppress Overlays

Each provided overlay can be suppressed via the suppressOverlays grid option which accepts an array of overlay types to suppress.

suppress Overlays Copy Link OverlayType[] List of provided overlay names to suppress. One of loading , noRows , noMatchingRows , exporting .

Legacy Customisation